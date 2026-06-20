Tahoe Moving & Storage Continues to Set the Standard for Professional Moving and Storage Services in Truckee

Locally Owned and Operated Since 2011, the Truckee-Based Company Offers Full-Service Moving, Packing, and Storage for Residential and Commercial Clients

TRUCKEE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TRUCKEE, Calif. — June 20, 2026 — Tahoe Moving & Storage , the Sierra Nevada region's trusted full-service moving and storage company, continues to serve residents, second homeowners, businesses, and design professionals across Truckee, Lake Tahoe, Reno, the Sacramento area, and the San Francisco Bay Area. Operating from its Truckee headquarters at 40153 Truckee Airport Road, the company has built a reputation over more than a decade for reliable service, careful handling, and a team-oriented approach that puts client needs first.The company grew out of a clear need: the mountain communities surrounding Lake Tahoe had limited access to professional, trustworthy moving services that understood the region's unique demands. From difficult terrain and seasonal road conditions to high-value luxury homes and remotely located properties, moving in the Sierra Nevada requires a level of preparation and local expertise that most national carriers cannot provide. Tahoe Moving & Storage was built to fill exactly that gap — and has been doing so ever since.Today, the company offers a comprehensive range of services designed to handle every aspect of a move or storage need, including local and long-distance residential moving, commercial and office relocations, professional packing and unpacking, specialty item moving for grand pianos, hot tubs, fine art, and oversized furniture, POD and portable container loading and unloading, short- and long-term storage, and a dedicated receiving warehouse service for interior design firms and contractors managing high-value deliveries and installations in the Tahoe and Reno markets."Moving is one of the most stressful things a person or family can go through, and we take that seriously," said Doug Croney, Owner of Tahoe Moving & Storage. "Our team shows up prepared, treats every item like it's their own, and doesn't leave until the job is done right. That's been our standard since day one, and it's what keeps people coming back." (Quote to be confirmed by Doug Croney prior to distribution.)The company's long-distance capabilities extend to all points within the lower 48 states, making Tahoe Moving & Storage a single-source solution for clients relocating out of the region entirely. Bay Area moves represent a particular area of strength, with crews experienced in navigating both the mountain routes out of Truckee and the logistics of arrival in the Bay's densely populated communities.Tahoe Moving & Storage has earned consistent five-star reviews across platforms including Yelp and Google, with clients frequently citing the professionalism of the moving crews, careful handling of fragile and high-value belongings, and the hands-on responsiveness of owner Doug Croney himself. The company's commercial clients — including interior design firms, contractors, and businesses in the Truckee-Tahoe market — rely on Tahoe Moving & Storage for time-sensitive logistics that require both precision and flexibility.Clients in Truckee, Lake Tahoe, Incline Village, Kings Beach, Reno, Roseville, Sacramento, and throughout the region can request a free moving estimate by visiting tahoemovingcompany.com or calling (530) 536-3888. The Truckee office is open Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM.About Tahoe Moving & StorageTahoe Moving & Storage is a locally owned full-service moving and storage company headquartered in Truckee, California. Founded in 2011 by Doug Croney, the company provides residential and commercial moving, professional packing and unpacking, specialty item moving, POD loading and unloading, short- and long-term storage, and receiving warehouse services to clients throughout the Lake Tahoe basin, Reno, Roseville/Sacramento, the Bay Area, and across the continental United States. For more information, visit tahoemovingcompany.com.

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