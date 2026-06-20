Metal Roofing Market Forecast: Asia-Pacific to Maintain Market Leadership Through 2030

Metal Roofing Market Rising Demand

The steel segment dominated the global market in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total market share

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global metal roofing market is witnessing steady growth, driven by increasing demand for durable and energy-efficient roofing solutions across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Government-backed infrastructure development projects and the expanding adoption of metal roofing for its longevity, weather resistance, and low maintenance requirements continue to strengthen market demand. However, the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily affected market growth as lockdowns and restrictions disrupted construction activities worldwide.According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global metal roofing market was valued at $23.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $33.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14896 The report provides an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraints, emerging opportunities, competitive landscape, regional outlook, and detailed segment analysis.Growing preference for metal roofing is attributed to its superior durability, fire resistance, energy efficiency, and recyclability, making it a preferred choice for modern construction projects. In addition, government initiatives supporting residential and commercial infrastructure development are creating favorable conditions for market expansion. On the other hand, the availability of alternative roofing materials poses a challenge to market growth. Nevertheless, rapid urbanization and rising construction investments across developing economies are expected to generate lucrative opportunities throughout the forecast period.Market HighlightsBy Metal Type:The steel segment dominated the global market in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total market share, owing to its high strength, affordability, and widespread application across construction projects. Meanwhile, the zinc segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.By End User:- The commercial segment emerged as the leading end-user category in 2020, contributing nearly two-fifths of the global market revenue, driven by increasing investments in commercial buildings, warehouses, and industrial facilities. However, the residential segment is expected to witness the highest growth, expanding at a CAGR of 4.2% through 2030 as homeowners increasingly adopt durable and sustainable roofing solutions.By Region:- Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2020, representing nearly two-fifths of total revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The region is also expected to register the fastest CAGR of 3.9%, fueled by rapid urbanization, expanding construction activities, and increasing infrastructure investments in countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asian nations.Leading Market Players:-Key companies profiled in the report include:- Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation- Ideal Roofing Co. Ltd.- Jinhu Color Aluminum Group- Central States Manufacturing- Boral Roofing- MBCI- Lifetite Metal Products LLC- ATAS International, Inc.- McElroy Metal- Aditya Profiles𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/metal-roofing-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

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