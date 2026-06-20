Global Immigration Partners Advises to Prepare for Potential EB-5 Program Changes Ahead of September 2026 Deadline

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September 2026 Grandfathering Deadline May Impact Investor Protections and Long-Term Immigration Planning

Many investors mistakenly believe they have until 2027 to take advantage of the current EB-5 framework” — Alexander Jovy

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Immigration Partners, an international immigration law firm headquartered in Washington, D.C., is advising prospective EB-5 investors and their families to carefully evaluate their immigration timelines as a critical milestone approaches for the U.S. EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program.

Under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 (RIA), September 30, 2026, represents an important deadline for investors considering the Regional Center EB-5 pathway. While the Regional Center Program is currently authorized through September 30, 2027, investors who file their Form I-526E petition on or before September 30, 2026, may qualify for statutory grandfathering protections that could help safeguard their applications against future legislative or program changes.

“Many investors mistakenly believe they have until 2027 to take advantage of the current EB-5 framework,” said Alexander Jovy, Co-Managing Partner at Global Immigration Partners. “However, September 2026 may prove to be the more consequential date because it affects the availability of grandfathering protections that can provide greater certainty throughout the immigration process.”

Key Issues Investors Should Be Aware Of

Grandfathering Protection May End After September 30, 2026

The RIA includes provisions designed to protect certain investors who file before September 30, 2026. These protections may allow eligible petitions to continue being processed even if Congress fails to reauthorize the Regional Center Program in the future or if additional legislative changes occur.

Investors who wait until after the deadline may not receive the same level of protection and could be subject to future policy changes or program interruptions.

Increased Investor Demand Could Create Processing Pressure

As awareness of the September 2026 deadline grows, immigration professionals expect a significant increase in EB-5 filings. Investors who delay may encounter longer preparation timelines, reduced project availability, and increased competition for high-quality EB-5 opportunities.

Source of Funds Documentation Requires Early Preparation

One of the most important components of any EB-5 petition is demonstrating the lawful source and path of investment funds. Depending on an investor’s circumstances, gathering financial records and supporting evidence can take several months.

Prospective investors should begin preparing documentation well in advance of any filing deadline.

Project Selection Remains Critical

Not all EB-5 projects offer the same level of immigration or investment risk. Investors should conduct comprehensive due diligence regarding project sponsors, job creation methodologies, capital structures, and regional center compliance before making an investment decision.

Visa Availability Continues to Evolve

Visa demand remains dynamic, particularly for investors from countries with historically high levels of EB-5 participation. While reserved visa categories created under the RIA continue to offer advantages for many applicants, investors should monitor visa bulletin developments and obtain individualized legal advice regarding potential wait times.

Planning Ahead

Global Immigration Partners encourages investors considering the EB-5 program to begin evaluating their options now rather than waiting until the final months before the September 2026 deadline.

“The most successful EB-5 cases are built on preparation, strategy, and thorough due diligence,” added Jovy. “Investors who begin the process early place themselves in the strongest possible position to take advantage of the current EB-5 framework while minimizing future uncertainty.”

About Global Immigration Partners

Global Immigration Partners is a leading international immigration law firm headquartered in Washington, D.C., with offices and professionals serving clients across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and beyond. The firm provides strategic immigration solutions for investors, entrepreneurs, multinational businesses, executives, and families seeking U.S. and global immigration pathways. The firm's practice includes EB-5 investor visas, E-2 treaty investor visas, L-1 intracompany transfers, employment-based immigration, and global mobility solutions.

Media Contact

Website: https://globalimmigration.com/

Email: info@globalimmigration.com

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