Long-Term Traffic Pattern Change and Overnight Ramp Closure Scheduled on I-64 West at Hampton Roads Center Parkway

HAMPTON – Starting as early as June 22, contractor crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) are scheduled to implement the final phase of a long-term traffic pattern on I-64 west near Hampton Roads Center Parkway (exit 261) in Hampton. This work is part of the multi-phased approach to facilitate bridge rehabilitation as part of construction of the Hampton Roads Express Lanes (HREL) Newport News Segment.

Beginning overnight as early as June 22, crews will switch the long-term single-lane closure to the outside lane and traffic will be shifted to the inside of the roadway on I-64 west near Hampton Roads Center Parkway, with three travel lanes remaining open for motorists. This traffic pattern is estimated to be in place until fall 2026.

To set up the long-term traffic shift, the Hampton Roads Center Parkway east loop on-ramp to I-64 west will be temporarily closed overnight from 9 p.m. to 5 am, with a signed detour in place. This temporary ramp closure will take place as early as June 22 and is expected to be a two-night operation.

Watch a video about these long-term I-64 west closures and traffic shifts.

All work is weather- and schedule-dependent; therefore, this schedule is subject to change. Motorists are reminded to use caution when traveling near work zones, obey posted speed limits, follow lane markings and barrier guides, be alert to digital message signs and drive distraction-free.

Before hitting the road, consider using VDOT's free 511 Virginia traffic tools, or the free 511-integrated Waze GPS app, to check for the most up-to-date road and travel conditions. VDOT’s 511Virginia.org website and mobile app offer information about construction, traffic, incidents, and congestion, as well as access to traffic cameras, weather-related impacts and more.

Hampton Roads Express Lanes Newport News Segment

This work is part of the HREL Newport News Segment Project that spans approximately 11.5 miles on I-64, starting just east of LaSalle Avenue (exit 265) in Hampton and ending 1.2 miles west of Denbigh Boulevard in Newport News. For 10.5 miles of the segment, from just west of Jefferson Avenue (exit 255) to I-664 (exit 264), the existing HOV lane in each direction will be converted into an Express Lane, alongside the three general purpose lanes. For the last 1 mile of the segment between I-664 and LaSalle Avenue, one general purpose lane will be converted into an Express Lane in each direction, alongside two general purpose lanes.

The HREL Newport News Segment will ultimately become a part of an overall continuous 45- mile high-occupancy toll Express Lanes network on I-64, from west of Denbigh Boulevard in Newport News to the I-264/I-664 Bowers Hill interchange in Chesapeake. As traffic demand continues to increase in the region, incorporating the Express Lanes dynamic tolling model, together with other interstate improvements, provides an additional approach to managing congestion in the long term and providing more travel choices and a reliable travel network for Hampton Roads motorists. For more information on the Hampton Roads Express Lanes projects and to learn more about construction updates, traffic impacts and to sign up to receive project updates, visit 64expresslanes.org.

The HREL website features an interactive map to help motorists stay informed about long-term traffic impacts across all HREL projects. The map displays current long-term lane and ramp closures along the HREL corridor, offering a user-friendly way to view potential travel impacts and focus on locations most relevant to each trip. Whether planning a daily commute or keeping up with project progress, the map can help motorists navigate I-64 with greater awareness. To explore the map, visit VDOT’s Long-Term Traffic Impacts page.