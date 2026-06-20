Global Melamine Market Driven by Rising Demand from Construction and Wood Adhesive Industries

Melamine Market Growing Demand

The melamine resin segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, representing more than two-thirds of total revenue.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global melamine market is witnessing steady growth, fueled by increasing demand for laminates, expanding consumption of melamine in wood adhesives, and rising construction activities worldwide. Melamine's widespread application in laminates, coatings, and thermoset plastics continues to support market expansion across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.According to a report published by Allied Market Research, titled "Melamine Market by Type (Melamine Foam and Melamine Resin) and Application (Laminates, Thermoset Plastics, Wood Adhesives, Surface Coatings, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the market was valued at $1.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $2.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14677 Key Growth Drivers:-The market is primarily driven by:- Increasing global demand for decorative and industrial laminates- Rising utilization of melamine-based wood adhesives in furniture and construction applications- Growth in residential and commercial construction projects worldwide- Expanding demand for durable surface coatings and thermoset plasticsHowever, concerns regarding the toxicity and potential health risks associated with melamine may restrain market growth. Despite these challenges, growing adoption of decorative laminates in modern interior design is expected to create lucrative opportunities for manufacturers.Melamine Resin Segment Dominates the Market:- Based on type, the melamine resin segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, representing more than two-thirds of total revenue. The segment is also projected to register the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 4.6% through 2030.- The strong demand for melamine resin from industries such as construction, automotive, furniture, packaging, and chemicals continues to drive segment growth due to its superior durability, heat resistance, and adhesive properties.Laminates Remain the Leading Application:- Among applications, the laminates segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, contributing more than one-third of total revenue. Rising investments in infrastructure and construction projects across developing economies, particularly China and India, are supporting demand for melamine-based laminates.- Meanwhile, the wood adhesives segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Growing construction and furniture manufacturing activities across China, India, Japan, and the United States are anticipated to accelerate demand.Asia-Pacific Leads Regional Growth:- Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global market share. The region is also expected to witness the fastest growth through 2030, with a CAGR of 4.7%.- Rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and increasing demand for laminates, wood adhesives, and surface coatings in countries such as China, India, and Japan are key factors supporting regional market expansion.Key Market Participants:-Major players operating in the global melamine market include:- OCI N.V.- Qatar Melamine Company- Borealis AG- BASF SE- Cornerstone Chemical Company- Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.- Grupa Azoty- Hexion Inc.- Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Limited- Henan Zhongyuan Dahua Group Co., Ltd.The market is expected to benefit from ongoing innovations in decorative laminates, furniture manufacturing, and construction materials, positioning melamine as a critical component in modern industrial and infrastructure applications.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/melamine-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

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