LIFE’S MOMENTS BRINGS THE TRADITIONAL FAMILY PHOTO ALBUM INTO THE DIGITAL AGE

Family photos... finally organized Family Tree View Built in scanner brings old photo albums to life Dedicated pet albums App screen showing menu options to add new photos or family members

Life’s Moments gives families a simple way to organize their photos, videos and memories in one place, while creating something meaningful they can eventually pass on to the next generation.” — Andrew Flynn - Founder

ADELAIDE, SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Families are capturing more photos, videos and digital memories than ever before, yet much of that content remains scattered across phones, computers, social media accounts and cloud storage services. Life’s Moments, a modern family photo album available on iPhone and Android, helps families organize photos, videos, documents and family stories in one place while creating a meaningful digital record that can be preserved and passed on to future generations.

Built around a living Family Tree, Life’s Moments allows families to create dedicated profiles for family members and pets, organize memories into albums and securely share selected content with invited relatives anywhere in the world.

Unlike traditional photo storage platforms, Life’s Moments was designed with long-term preservation in mind. Families can store photos, videos, scanned documents, written notes and important milestones in one place, creating a digital record that can be enjoyed today and handed down tomorrow.

The app includes a built-in scanner for digitizing printed photographs and important records, helping families preserve memories that might otherwise remain hidden away in boxes, albums and filing cabinets.

Life’s Moments also features guided interview questions that encourage parents and grandparents to capture family stories, personal reflections and childhood milestones before they are forgotten.

Recognizing that pets are family too, the app allows users to create dedicated profiles for dogs, cats and other beloved companions, giving them a permanent place within the family story.

South Australian founder Andrew Flynn said many people underestimate how quickly memories can become lost.

“Most families take thousands of photos, but very few of those memories survive long enough to be passed down,” Flynn said.

“Life’s Moments gives families a simple way to organize their photos, videos and memories in one place while creating something meaningful they can eventually hand down to the next generation.”

The ad-free app offers unlimited storage, supports 12 languages and is available with a genuine 30-day free trial.

Additional information, images and supporting materials are available in the Life’s Moments Media Kit.

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