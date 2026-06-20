Mayor Richard Bissen signs $1.61 billion Council-approved FY2027 budget into law





Mayor Richard Bissen this morning signed into law an approximately $1.61 billion Fiscal Year 2027 budget that addresses housing for local families, recovery, community well-being, protection of natural and cultural resources, and economic development and diversification.

Maui County Council Chair Alice Lee and Council Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee Chair Yuki Lei Sugimura were on hand as Mayor Bissen signed the budget into law after it was unanimously passed by the Maui County Council on June 5, 2026.

The Fiscal Year 2027 Council-adopted budget goes into effect July 1, 2026. Budget documents will be available online by July 1, 2026, at https://www.mauicounty.gov/Budget.

“This budget reflects our commitment to keeping our people home, keeping our community safe and moving Maui Nui forward,” Mayor Bissen said. “It invests in housing for local families, strengthens essential public services, supports our ongoing recovery and makes strategic investments that will help build a stronger, more resilient future for generations to come.”

The final budget includes $1.26 billion in operating costs and $351 million for capital improvement projects.

The Fiscal Year 2027 Council-adopted budget includes the following highlights:

• Kamaʻāina Housing: Appropriates approximately $35.6 million in funding to the Affordable Housing Fund for projects including a $5 million grant for the Kaiāulu O Lānaʻi affordable housing project, $6.6 million for the Habitat for Humanity affordable housing project in Hāna and a $19.4 million loan for the Kuʻikahi Workforce Housing Project in Wailuku. In addition, $2.5 million has been allocated for redevelopment of the former Haggai Institute site in Kīhei, Hale ʻO Lā‘ie, into workforce and teacher housing.

Funding has also been allocated for infrastructure needed to support additional housing including the Waiʻale Road Extension, the Central Maui Regional Wastewater Reclamation Facility, the North-South Collector Road and the West Maui Land Development and Infrastructure Improvements.

• Recovery: Appropriates $5 million for the Lahaina Aquatic Center Rehabilitation, $1.2 million for a new Lahaina Community Center, $1 million for continuing work on the Kīhei Drainage Master Plan, $800,000 for a West Maui Transit Center, $250,000 to LahainaTown Action Committee for the incubation of displaced businesses, $6.79 million for the Lahaina Restoration Foundation to rebuild the Old Lahaina Courthouse and the Old Lahaina Prison, $1 million for Hoʻōla iā Mauiakama Disaster Long Term Recovery Group and $250,000 for Na Kiaʻi O Maui for the Lahaina Resource and Recovery Center in Kahului.

• Well-being: The budget includes increased funding for houseless programs to continue work to provide safe alternatives for the houseless community in Maui County. In addition, the Department of Parks and Recreation budget includes funding for the South Maui Community Park, Central Maui Pickleball Courts, Puʻu Hauʻoli Park Playground and the Lānaʻi Community Field House. The Office of Economic Development will continue funding for the 99th Maui County Fair to continue to bring the community together. In coordination with the Department of ʻŌiwi Resources, funding has been provided for programs taking place during Makahiki season to provide more opportunities for our community to gather in celebration.

• Natural and Cultural Resource Protection: $30 million in funding for the acquisition of Maui Land and Pineapple water system assets, and $11.5 million for the acquisition of private waters systems and wells to align with the administration’s vision to integrate public and private water systems; $3.1 million for the Agricultural Micro-grants program; $1.13 for Trust for Public Land from the Open Space, Natural Resources, Cultural Resources and Scenic Views Preservation Fund to purchase and protect three sites on Molokaʻi and at Honolua Bay; $2.8 million for the Maui Invasive Species Committee and more than $3 million for watershed protection.

• Economic Development and Diversification: $375,000 for Hawaiʻi Farmers Union United Farm Apprenticeship Program, $150,000 for Grow Some Good, $375,750 for the Maui Economic Development Board for the High School Automotive Program and STEMworks and $500,000 for workforce development programs. The Fiscal Year 2027 Budget also includes the development of a Grants Oversight and Leadership Division to provide centralized oversight, coordination and compliance support for all County grant activity. The Grants Oversight and Leadership Division will strengthen fiscal accountability, reduce compliance risk, prevent lapses or loss of funds and ensure grants are administered in accordance with Maui County Code Chapter 3.36, Grant Administrative Rules, and legislative intent. This also includes approximately $1.6 million for a new small grants program, which will provide a simplified application process and award grants of up to $30,000.

For more information on the County budget process, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/Budget.

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