Vinyl Ester Market Gains Momentum as Demand Rises Across Chemical and Water Treatment Industries

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global revenue

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global vinyl ester market is projected to reach $2.1 billion by 2030, driven by increasing demand from flue gas desulfurization installations and corrosion-resistant pipes and storage tanks.According to a report published by Allied Market Research titled, "Vinyl Ester Market by Type (Bisphenol A Diglycidyl Ether (DGEBA), Epoxy Phenol Novolac (EPN), Brominated Fire Retardant, and Others) and Application (Pipes & Tanks, Paints & Coatings, Transportation, Pulp & Paper, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the global vinyl ester market was valued at $1.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $2.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14193 Market Drivers and Opportunities:- The market is witnessing steady growth due to the increasing installation of flue gas desulfurization (FGD) systems and rising demand for corrosion-resistant materials used in pipes, storage tanks, and industrial infrastructure. Vinyl ester resins offer exceptional chemical resistance, durability, and mechanical strength, making them a preferred material across industries such as water treatment, chemical processing, transportation, and pulp & paper.- However, the market faces challenges including a shortage of skilled labor and the absence of standardized practices in certain regions. Despite these restraints, stringent environmental regulations and the growing emphasis on sustainable industrial infrastructure are expected to create significant growth opportunities over the forecast period.DGEBA Segment Continues to Lead:- Based on type, the Bisphenol A Diglycidyl Ether (DGEBA) segment accounted for more than half of the global market revenue in 2020 and is expected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. Its superior corrosion resistance, excellent mechanical properties, and high-performance characteristics continue to drive widespread adoption.- Meanwhile, the brominated fire retardant segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 7.2% through 2030, supported by growing demand for fire-resistant composite materials across multiple industrial applications.Pipes & Tanks Remain the Largest Application:- By application, the pipes and tanks segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing nearly half of the overall revenue. Vinyl ester resins are increasingly used in these applications because they extend equipment lifespan, minimize maintenance requirements, and reduce long-term operating costs.- The pulp and paper segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The industry's reliance on highly corrosive chemicals including acids, alkalis, bleaches, and salts—has accelerated the adoption of epoxy vinyl ester resin-based fiber-reinforced plastic (FRP) pipes and processing equipment capable of withstanding harsh operating environments.Asia-Pacific Maintains Market Leadership:Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global revenue, followed by Europe and North America. Strong industrial growth and increasing demand from sectors such as water and wastewater treatment, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food processing, and transportation particularly in China continue to support regional market expansion.Meanwhile, the LAMEA region is expected to register the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 7.7% through 2030, driven by ongoing industrialization and economic development.Leading Market Players:-Key companies operating in the global vinyl ester market include:- AOC, LLC- Ashland Global Holdings Inc.- DIC Corporation- INEOS- Interplastic Corporation- Polynt- Reichhold LLC- Showa Denko K.K.- Sino Polymer Co., Ltd.- Swancor𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vinyl-ester-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

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