Bureau / Program: Parks and Lands
Date: June 20, 2026
Time: 11:00 AM
Location: Off Route 189 at the eastern end of South Lubec Road
State Park: Quoddy Head
Event Type: Nature Exploration

Get a hands-on introduction to the seaweed species of Maine, and learn about their importance to our day-to-day lives, as well as marine ecology as a whole. Meet at the lighthouse.

Contact Name: The park
Contact Phone: (207) 733-0911
Cost: Free with Park Admission: Adult Maine Resident: $3; Adult Non-Resident: $4; Senior Non-Resident: $1; Children 5-11 years old: $1; Children under 5 and Maine Seniors are free.
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June 2026 Programs at Quoddy Head State Park