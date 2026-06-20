Bureau / Program: Parks and Lands

Date: June 20, 2026

Time: 11:00 AM

Location: Off Route 189 at the eastern end of South Lubec Road

State Park: Quoddy Head

Event Type: Nature Exploration

Get a hands-on introduction to the seaweed species of Maine, and learn about their importance to our day-to-day lives, as well as marine ecology as a whole. Meet at the lighthouse.

Contact Name: The park

Contact Phone: (207) 733-0911

Cost: Free with Park Admission: Adult Maine Resident: $3; Adult Non-Resident: $4; Senior Non-Resident: $1; Children 5-11 years old: $1; Children under 5 and Maine Seniors are free.

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June 2026 Programs at Quoddy Head State Park