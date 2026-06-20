Aviation Attraction Fund delivering for Tasmania’s visitor economy

20 June 2026 Roger Jaensch, Minister for Tourism, Hospitality and Events

The Aviation Attraction Fund is strengthening Tasmania’s visitor economy by improving aviation access and driving visitation to the State.

The Tasmanian Government is delivering on its commitment to support Tasmanian airports and airlines to establish and expand domestic and international flight routes, increase capacity and frequency, and promote the State as a destination.

Minister for Tourism, Hospitality and Events, Roger Jaensch, said it is fund is expected to support about 135,000 passengers, including an estimated 71,500 visitors to Tasmania, injecting an estimated $187 million into the State's economy.

“Improving access to Tasmania is critical to growing our visitor economy and ensuring more people can experience everything our State has to offer,” Minister Jaensch said.

“The Aviation Attraction Fund is helping us secure new routes and increase capacity on existing services, making it easier and more attractive for visitors to travel to Tasmania.

“Every additional visitor supports Tasmanian jobs and businesses, from accommodation providers and restaurants to tour operators, retailers and regional attractions.”

The Fund has supported new and expanded routes between Tasmania and mainland Australia, including a new seasonal direct Hobart–Newcastle service operated by Jetstar, funded over three years; a new year-round Launceston–Canberra service operated by Link Airways, which commenced in May; and increased year-round capacity on the Hobart–Brisbane route through Qantas, with additional peak-season support commencing later this year.

The Hobart–Newcastle route has completed its first season, carrying 18,377 passengers, delivering an estimated 13,967 visitors to Tasmania, generating around $36 million in visitor expenditure across the State.

“With aviation capacity continuing to grow over the next six months, Tasmania is well positioned to welcome more visitors and strengthen our tourism industry even further,” Minister Jaensch said.

“These results show the Aviation Attraction Fund is delivering real outcomes for Tasmania.”