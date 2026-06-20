New strategy sets course for Tasmania’s air and sea access to 2040

20 June 2026 Roger Jaensch, Minister for Tourism, Hospitality and Events

The Tasmanian Government is securing the future of the State’s air and sea access network, with the release of the Tasmanian Access Strategy 2040.

The Strategy is built around four pillars: benefit for Tasmanians; a sustainable, affordable and reliable air and sea network; visitor destination appeal; and infrastructure and services.

Minister for Tourism, Hospitality and Events, Roger Jaensch, said strong air and sea access is vital to Tasmania’s economy and way of life.

"Whether you live remotely and need specialised health services, are a regional producer relying on freight services, or welcome visitors from around the world, the strength of our air and sea connections matter,” Minister Jaensch said.

“Priorities of the Strategy include growing frequency on routes to and from mainland capital cities, securing direct seasonal air services from a key Asian hub, building New Zealand services to year-round, and maximising the opportunities created by the two new Spirit of Tasmania vessels.

“With tourism contributing $4.5 billion to our economy and supporting one in six Tasmanian jobs, improving access is critical to growing our visitor economy.”

Minister Jaensch said the level of private investment we are seeing reflects strong confidence in Tasmania’s future and the opportunities ahead.

“Hobart Airport’s $200 million terminal expansion will double the size of the airport and increase annual passenger capacity to 3.5 million by 2030,” Minister Jaensch said.

“At the same time, Launceston Airport’s $100 million redevelopment is strengthening our northern gateway, helping ensure Tasmania has the infrastructure needed to support future growth.”

The Government recognises ongoing access challenges for regional communities, particularly the commercial viability of services to King Island and Flinders Island.

“I understand how distressing this has been for businesses and the community,” Minister Jaensch said.

“While long-term solutions are needed to address ongoing capacity challenges, immediate action is required for the 2026–27 summer season.

“That’s why we’re delivering services between Melbourne (Essendon) and King Island through Sharp Airlines from October 2026 until end of April 2027.

“We are working with Sharp Airlines to finalise schedules, with up to six services per week planned over the peak summer period.”

The Tasmanian Access Strategy 2040 is available at www.tourismtasmania.com.au/about-us/strategy-and-reports/access-strategy-2040/