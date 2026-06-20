UNESCO supports the inventory of over 350 objects at the National Museum of Aleppo, Syria

On 7 June 2026, UNESCO and its partners concluded a month-long intensive training programme to support the National Museum of Aleppo, one of Syria’s most important cultural institutions. The training programme has provided a new generation of Syrian culture professionals with the skills to protect their country’s heritage.

Working alongside the trainers, the beneficiaries cleared and reorganised long-congested storage areas, separated museum collections from excavation finds and recovered fragile metal and ivory pieces that had been lost among debris. At the end of the project, around 350 objects were inventoried, photographed and safely packed; the trainees also created more than 450 digital records and produced three-dimensional documentation of dozens of statues.