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Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 6/8/26-6/12/26 

The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid. 

Monday, June 8  

9:00 am: Staff meeting  

11:00 am: New employee meeting (Criminal Dept) 

Utah State Capitol 

12:00 pm: Lunch with OAG Law Clerks 

Utah State Capitol  

1:30 pm: Stakeholder meeting 

Office of the Attorney General  

3:30 pm: Constituent meeting 

Virtual  

Tuesday, June 9 

10:00 am: Division Directors meeting 

Heber M. Wells Building 

1:00 pm: Stakeholder meeting 

Office of the Attorney General 

1:30 pm: Constituent meeting 

Office of the Attorney General  

3:00 pm: Meeting with communications staff 

Office of the Attorney General 

Wednesday, June 10 

10:00 am: Senior staff meeting 

Office of the Attorney General 

10:45 am: Meeting with Governor Spencer Cox 

Utah State Capitol  

11:30 am: Speak at One Commerce event 

Utah State Capitol  

1:00 pm: Meet with Constitutional Defense and Special Litigation Division 

Virtual  

5:30 pm: Speak at Utah Association of Public Charter Schools conference 

Layton, Utah 

Thursday, June 11 

9:00 am: Panel preparation call 

Virtual 

9:30 am: Panel preparation call 

Virtual  

10:30 am: Speech preparation 

Virtual  

Friday, June 12 

9:00 am: Speak at Freedom Festival Prayer Breakfast 

Brigham Young University 

1:00 pm: Call with senior staff 

Virtual 

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Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 6/8/26-6/12/26 

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