Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 6/8/26-6/12/26 

The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid. Monday, June 8 9:00 am: Staff meeting 11:00 am: New employee meeting (Criminal Dept) Utah State Capitol 12:00 pm: Lunch with OAG Law Clerks Utah State Capitol 1:30 pm: Stakeholder meeting Office of the Attorney General 3:30 pm: Constituent meeting Virtual Tuesday, June 9 10:00 am: Division Directors meeting Heber M. Wells Building 1:00 pm: Stakeholder meeting Office of the Attorney General 1:30 pm: Constituent meeting Office of the Attorney General 3:00 pm: Meeting with communications staff Office of the Attorney General Wednesday, June 10 10:00 am: Senior staff meeting Office of the Attorney General 10:45 am: Meeting with Governor Spencer Cox Utah State Capitol 11:30 am: Speak at One Commerce event Utah State Capitol 1:00 pm: Meet with Constitutional Defense and Special Litigation Division Virtual 5:30 pm: Speak at Utah Association of Public Charter Schools conference Layton, Utah Thursday, June 11 9:00 am: Panel preparation call Virtual 9:30 am: Panel preparation call Virtual 10:30 am: Speech preparation Virtual Friday, June 12 9:00 am: Speak at Freedom Festival Prayer Breakfast Brigham Young University 1:00 pm: Call with senior staff Virtual

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