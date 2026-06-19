Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 6/8/26-6/12/26
The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid.
Monday, June 8
9:00 am: Staff meeting
11:00 am: New employee meeting (Criminal Dept)
Utah State Capitol
12:00 pm: Lunch with OAG Law Clerks
Utah State Capitol
1:30 pm: Stakeholder meeting
Office of the Attorney General
3:30 pm: Constituent meeting
Virtual
Tuesday, June 9
10:00 am: Division Directors meeting
Heber M. Wells Building
1:00 pm: Stakeholder meeting
Office of the Attorney General
1:30 pm: Constituent meeting
Office of the Attorney General
3:00 pm: Meeting with communications staff
Office of the Attorney General
Wednesday, June 10
10:00 am: Senior staff meeting
Office of the Attorney General
10:45 am: Meeting with Governor Spencer Cox
Utah State Capitol
11:30 am: Speak at One Commerce event
Utah State Capitol
1:00 pm: Meet with Constitutional Defense and Special Litigation Division
Virtual
5:30 pm: Speak at Utah Association of Public Charter Schools conference
Layton, Utah
Thursday, June 11
9:00 am: Panel preparation call
Virtual
9:30 am: Panel preparation call
Virtual
10:30 am: Speech preparation
Virtual
Friday, June 12
9:00 am: Speak at Freedom Festival Prayer Breakfast
Brigham Young University
1:00 pm: Call with senior staff
Virtual
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.