New Patented Eye Shield Gives Parents a Simple Way to Protect Their Children’s Eyes From Dental X-Ray Radiation

OCU-GUARD launches the first consumer-available dental eye shield proven to block over 93% of radiation — available for $29.95 with a lifetime family warranty

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OCU-GUARD today announced the launch of its patented dental eye shield, now available directly to parents at ocu-guard.com. Priced at $29.95 with free shipping and a lifetime family warranty, OCU-GUARD gives mothers and families a fast, affordable way to protect their children’s eyes from radiation exposure during routine dental X-rays — without waiting for a dental office to provide it.

Children’s eyes are up to 32 times more radiosensitive than those of mature adults, yet most dental offices provide no eye protection during X-rays. The lens of the eye is among the most radiosensitive tissues in the human body — a finding cited by the International Commission on Radiological Protection (ICRP), the FDI World Dental Organization, and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Even low, repeated doses have been linked to early-onset cataracts. Because children have a longer life expectancy ahead of them, cumulative exposure from routine childhood dental visits carries greater long-term risk than it does for adults.

What makes the risk particularly urgent: small errors in X-ray positioning — patient movement, incorrect beam angulation, or outdated equipment — can increase accidental eye exposure by 40 to 300 times above expected levels. These errors happen in ordinary dental offices every day, often without anyone noticing. For a child sitting still in the chair, there is currently no standard protection for their eyes.

“Every parent buckles their child into a car seat. They put sunscreen on before a day at the beach. OCU-GUARD is that same instinct — a simple step that protects your child from something invisible. We built this so parents don’t have to depend on a dental office to provide it.”

— Founder, OCU-GUARD

OCU-GUARD’s sealed, flexible shields are independently tested and certified under ASTM and IEC radiation attenuation protocols and block over 93% of dental X-ray radiation. The patented one-size-fits-all design fits comfortably over children’s and adults’ eyes without interfering with diagnostic imaging. Each set is reusable for up to 500 procedures, manufactured in the USA under strict quality control, and backed by a lifetime warranty — making it one of the most cost-effective safety items a family can own. US Patent #11,576,630.

“As a clinical professor of ophthalmology and practicing eye surgeon, it is known that dental X-rays, even in low dosages, can increase the risk of earlier cataract development, especially in younger people. OCU-GUARD eye shields should be an integral part of every dentist’s safety protocol.”

— Roy Rubinfeld, MD, MA — Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology

OCU-GUARD is available now at ocu-guard.com for $29.95 with free shipping. One purchase covers the whole family for life.

About OCU-GUARD

OCU-GUARD manufactures patented eye shields that protect children and adults from accidental radiation exposure during dental X-rays. Backed by US Patent #11,576,630 and independently certified under ASTM, IEC, and DIN standards, OCU-GUARD is trusted by parents and dental professionals who take radiation safety seriously. Shields are made in the USA, reusable for up to 500 procedures, and backed by a lifetime family warranty. For more information, visit ocu-guard.com.



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