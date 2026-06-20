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City to begin emergency repairs to Waipahu Street Arch Bridge

HONOLULU – The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Design and Construction will begin emergency repairs on the Waipahu Street Arch Bridge on Monday, June 29, 2026, following the completion of assessments and the final design phase to address recent Kona low storm impacts.  

Starting Monday, August 3, 2026, a contraflow will be implemented to allow alternating two-way traffic during project work hours: Monday to Friday, 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., excluding holidays.  

During non-work hours, the bridge will be restored to westbound-only traffic, and eastbound traffic will be detoured.  

Most of the repairs will take place under the bridge and are expected to take approximately three months. Work will include a controlled concrete pour to reinforce the foundation areas, along with improvements to protect the streambed. Once the foundation is encased and cured concrete reaches the required strength, the bridge will fully reopen to both directions of traffic. This is expected by the end of August 2026, depending on weather conditions and other factors.

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City to begin emergency repairs to Waipahu Street Arch Bridge

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