Governor Morrisey Celebrates West Virginia Day and America250 in Belington ...

BELINGTON, W.Va. - Governor Patrick Morrisey joined residents in Belington today to celebrate West Virginia Day and America250, highlighting the Mountain State's history, its strong economic momentum, and the bright future ahead for West Virginia.

"West Virginia was born because courageous people believed in the future," said Governor Morrisey. "That same spirit still defines our state today. Communities like Belington remind us that hard work, determination, and love of neighbor have carried our state through every challenge we've faced. As we celebrate our history, we're also building a brighter future."

West Virginia continues to build on that legacy with historic economic momentum. Since October, the state has announced more than $12.8 billion in private-sector investment representing more than 12,000 projected jobs, creating new opportunities for communities across the Mountain State and reinforcing a bright future for generations to come.

"America250 isn't just about looking back at our history - it's about remembering the values that built this country and carrying them forward," Governor Morrisey said. "The community of Belington, like communities across the Mountain State, has created something that will remind future generations they were part of this historic celebration. That's what America250 is all about - honoring the past while leaving our mark for the generations that follow."

Belington's America250 mural, unveiled during Friday's celebration, is one of dozens being created across West Virginia as part of the statewide mural initiative commemorating the nation's 250th anniversary. Communities across the Mountain State will continue celebrating America250 in the coming weeks with concerts, festivals, historical programs, fireworks, and a Statewide Bell-Ringing at noon on July 4.