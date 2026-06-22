Phoenix Motor Inc. Launches EdisonFuture GridStor™ as Part of Its Integrated AI Infra & Distributed Energy Platform

It is an integrated AI infrastructure and energy platform that combines AI computing, energy storage, distributed generation, and intelligent energy management solutions

Utility-Scale Battery Energy Storage System Designed to Support AI Data Centers, AI PowerPod™ Deployments, Industrial Facilities and Microgrids

Phoenix Motor Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEVM)

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phoenix Motor Inc. (OTC: PEVM), through its EdisonFuture AI division, today announced the launch of EdisonFuture GridStor™, a fully integrated utility-scale Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) designed to support the rapidly growing energy demands of AI infrastructure, data centers, industrial facilities, EV charging networks, and distributed energy applications.The launch of GridStor™ represents an important milestone in Phoenix Motor’s strategy to build an integrated AI infrastructure and energy platform that combines AI computing, energy storage, distributed generation, and intelligent energy management solutions.As artificial intelligence adoption accelerates worldwide, developers and operators of AI facilities face increasing challenges related to power availability, grid constraints, energy reliability, and deployment timelines. GridStor™ is engineered to help address these challenges through scalable, intelligent, and rapidly deployable energy storage infrastructure.Designed for a Wide Range of ApplicationsAI Data CentersSupports AI compute clusters, inference workloads, and EdisonFuture AI PowerPod™ deployments requiring reliable and scalable power infrastructure.Industrial ManufacturingProvides backup power, energy optimization, and operational continuity for manufacturing and industrial facilities.EV Charging InfrastructureSupports high-power charging networks through peak load management, energy arbitrage, and grid stabilization.Utility and Microgrid ProjectsEnhances renewable energy integration, grid resiliency, and distributed energy deployment.Commercial and C&I FacilitiesHelps commercial customers lower electricity costs while improving sustainability and energy security.Executive Commentary“The future of AI infrastructure depends not only on compute power but also on access to reliable and scalable energy,” said Denton Peng, Chief Executive Officer of Phoenix Motor Inc.“GridStor™ addresses one of the most significant challenges facing AI deployment today by providing intelligent energy storage solutions that can be rapidly deployed alongside AI PowerPod™ systems, industrial facilities, EV charging infrastructure, and distributed energy projects. We believe GridStor™ will become a foundational component of the next generation of AI infrastructure.”Building an Integrated AI Infrastructure PlatformGridStor™ is a core component of Phoenix Motor’s expanding AI infrastructure strategy and is designed to operate seamlessly alongside:• EdisonFuture AI PowerPod™• Natural Gas Generation Systems• Renewable Energy Assets• EMS & DCIM Platforms• Distributed Energy Resources (DERs)Together, these technologies form a flexible and scalable infrastructure platform capable of supporting AI campuses ranging from 1MW edge deployments to 100MW+ AI infrastructure projects.About EdisonFuture AIEdisonFuture AI, a division of Phoenix Motor Inc. (OTC: PEVM), develops integrated solutions across AI infrastructure, distributed energy, intelligent mobility, and advanced energy technologies.The company is building a next-generation platform that combines:• AI Compute• Energy Storage• Distributed Power• Intelligent Controlsto accelerate the deployment of AI-driven infrastructure worldwide.About Phoenix Motor Inc.Phoenix Motor Inc. (OTC: PEVM) is an emerging technology company focused on:Intelligent TransportationCommercial electric vehicles and fleet electrification solutions.AI InfrastructureModular AI compute platforms, data center infrastructure, and intelligent energy systems.Sustainable EnergyBattery energy storage, distributed power generation, EV charging infrastructure, and renewable energy integration.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These risk factors include, among others, those related to our ability to raise additional capital necessary to grow our business, operations and business and financial performance, our ability to grow demand for our products and revenue, our ability to become profitable, our ability to have access to an adequate supply of parts and materials and other critical components for our vehicles on the timeline we expect, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effects of the outbreak and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report filed on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.Contact:For More InformationPhoenix Motor Inc.EdisonFuture AIInvestor RelationsIR@phoenixmotor.ai

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