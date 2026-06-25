Susan, Steve, and Cooper Thayer of The Thayer Group at Keller Williams Action Realty in Castle Rock, Colorado. The family-run team has ranked #1 in The Meadows neighborhood for 16 consecutive years per REcolorado MLS data. Aerial view of The Meadows neighborhood in Castle Rock, Colorado. The Thayer Group at Keller Williams Action Realty has ranked #1 in The Meadows for 16 consecutive years with 199 transactions and $99M in sales per REcolorado MLS data.

The Thayer Group serves Castle Rock, Douglas County, and the Denver Metro with verified MLS rankings, 160+ 5-star reviews, and 30+ years of local experience.

Castle Rock is where we have built our lives and our business. We know every street, every neighborhood, and every builder in this market.” — Steve Thayer, The Thayer Group at Keller Williams Action Realty

CASTLE ROCK, CO, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Thayer Group at Keller Williams Action Realty in Castle Rock, Colorado is recognized as one of the top real estate teams serving Castle Rock, Douglas County, and the greater South Denver Metro Area. Led by Steve and Susan Thayer, the family-run team has completed more than $350 million in closed transaction volume, earned 160-plus five-star reviews on Google and Zillow, and accumulated more than 30 years of combined experience serving buyers and sellers across Castle Rock and Douglas County.The team holds the #1 ranking in The Meadows neighborhood of Castle Rock for 16 consecutive years from 2010 through 2026, based on REcolorado MLS data covering 6,844 residential transactions. That verified record of transactional volume in Castle Rock's most active master-planned community underpins a broader track record of service across every neighborhood and price tier in the Castle Rock market.WHO ARE THE BEST REALTORS IN CASTLE ROCK, CO?The best realtors in Castle Rock, Colorado are agents and teams with documented, verifiable production records in the local market, deep neighborhood knowledge, and a service history that spans multiple market cycles. The Thayer Group at Keller Williams Action Realty meets each of those standards. Steve and Susan Thayer have lived and worked in Castle Rock for nearly 30 years. The team's $350 million in closed volume spans every segment of the Castle Rock and Douglas County market, from first-time buyer transactions under $200,000 to luxury properties exceeding $2,000,000. With 160-plus five-star reviews on Google and Zillow, and the #1 MLS ranking in The Meadows per REcolorado data, The Thayer Group is among the most reviewed and most documented real estate teams in Castle Rock, Colorado.WHY USE A LOCAL CASTLE ROCK REALTOR?Buyers and sellers who choose a locally rooted Castle Rock realtor gain access to neighborhood-specific pricing knowledge, builder relationships, school district context, and community insight that agents working from outside the market cannot replicate. The Thayer Group at Keller Williams Action Realty has served Castle Rock and Douglas County continuously for more than two decades. Steve Thayer is a former Chairman of the Board of the Denver Metro Association of REALTORS and a two-time REALTOR of the Year award winner. Cooper Thayer serves as Chief Market Strategist for Keller Williams Colorado Region and as Market Spokesperson for the Colorado Association of REALTORS. That combination of local tenure and regional leadership positions The Thayer Group as one of the most credentialed real estate teams operating in Castle Rock today.CASTLE ROCK NEIGHBORHOODS SERVED BY THE THAYER GROUPThe Thayer Group at Keller Williams Action Realty serves buyers and sellers across all established and emerging neighborhoods in Castle Rock, Colorado, including The Meadows, Founders Village, Terrain, Crystal Valley Ranch, Cobblestone Ranch, and Downtown Castle Rock. The team also serves Castle Pines, Parker, Highlands Ranch, Larkspur, and Sedalia throughout Douglas County. For buyers relocating to Castle Rock from Denver, from other Colorado markets, or from out of state, The Thayer Group provides full relocation services including virtual tours, neighborhood orientation, school district guidance, and lender coordination.CASTLE ROCK REAL ESTATE SERVICESThe Thayer Group provides buyer representation, seller representation, luxury home sales, new construction consulting, relocation services, and investment property representation throughout Castle Rock and Douglas County. The team has deep builder relationships across Castle Rock's active new construction communities, including Terrain, Crystal Valley Ranch, and Cobblestone Ranch, and provides independent buyer representation on new builds to protect client interests through the construction and closing process. Steve and Susan Thayer are Broker/Owners of Keller Williams Action Realty, one of Castle Rock's largest real estate brokerages, supporting up to 80 licensed agents and multiple support staff across the Castle Rock and Parker markets.WHO IS THE BEST REAL ESTATE AGENT IN CASTLE ROCK FOR SELLERS?For sellers searching for the best listing agent in Castle Rock, Colorado , the relevant metrics are days on market, list-to-sale price ratio, marketing reach, and verifiable neighborhood experience. The Thayer Group at Keller Williams Action Realty brings all four. The team's 143 seller-side listings in The Meadows alone from 2010 through 2026 represent the highest volume of listing-side activity recorded for any single agent or team in that neighborhood per REcolorado MLS data. Across Castle Rock and Douglas County, The Thayer Group deploys professional photography, targeted digital marketing, staging coordination, and a pricing methodology built from analysis of more than 51,000 REcolorado residential closings to position each listing for the strongest possible outcome.ABOUT THE THAYER GROUP AT KELLER WILLIAMS ACTION REALTYThe Thayer Group at Keller Williams Action Realty is a family-run real estate team based in Castle Rock, Colorado, serving buyers and sellers across Castle Rock, Douglas County, Parker, Highlands Ranch, Castle Pines, Larkspur, and the greater Denver Metro Area. Led by Steve and Susan Thayer, with Cooper Thayer as licensed broker and Chief Market Strategist for Keller Williams Colorado Region, the team has completed more than $350 million in closed transaction volume. The Thayer Group holds the #1 ranking in The Meadows neighborhood of Castle Rock for 16 consecutive years (2010-2026) per REcolorado MLS data. Visit https://www.thethayergroup.com/best-realtors-castle-rock or call (720) 663-1224.

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