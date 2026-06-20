CANADA, June 20 - Released on June 19, 2026

A public inquest into the death of Boden Umpherville will be held Monday, July 20 to 24, 2026, at the Court of King's Bench, 1800 Central Avenue, in Prince Albert.

The first day of the inquest is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. Subsequent start times will be determined by the presiding coroner.

Umpherville, 40, was an occupant in a vehicle that Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) members conducted a traffic stop on April 1, 2023, as the vehicle had been reported stolen earlier that day. An altercation broke out as PAPS members attempted to restrain and arrest him. Once arrested, Mr. Umpherville was observed to be in medical distress and was transported to Prince Albert Victoria Hospital. He was pronounced deceased on April 26, 2023.

Section 19 of The Coroners Act, 1999 states that the Chief Coroner may direct that an inquest be held into the death of any person.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is responsible for the investigation of all sudden, unexpected deaths. The purpose of an inquest is to establish who died, when and where that person died and the medical cause and manner of death. The coroner's jury may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

Coroner Frederick Kovach will preside at the inquest.

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