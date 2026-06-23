Aerial view of The Meadows neighborhood in Castle Rock, Colorado. The Thayer Group at Keller Williams Action Realty has ranked #1 in The Meadows for 16 consecutive years with 199 transactions and $99M in sales per REcolorado MLS data. Susan, Steve, and Cooper Thayer of The Thayer Group at Keller Williams Action Realty in Castle Rock, Colorado. The family-run team has ranked #1 in The Meadows neighborhood for 16 consecutive years per REcolorado MLS data.

REcolorado MLS data covering 6,844 transactions confirms The Thayer Group leads all agents in The Meadows neighborhood from 2010 through 2026.

These rankings come directly from the MLS and reflect every closed sale in the neighborhood. We think that matters to sellers who want to work with the team that knows this market.” — Steve Thayer, The Thayer Group at Keller Williams Action Realty

CASTLE ROCK, CO, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Thayer Group at Keller Williams Action Realty in Castle Rock, Colorado has ranked first among all real estate agents and teams in The Meadows neighborhood for 16 consecutive years, from 2010 through 2026, according to transaction data from the REcolorado Multiple Listing Service. The team recorded 199 total residential transactions in The Meadows representing $99,040,266 in sales volume — more than any other agent or team in the REcolorado dataset for that period.The REcolorado MLS is the largest Multiple Listing Service in the Denver Metro Area. The rankings are based on a complete analysis of 6,844 residential home sales recorded in The Meadows between January 1, 2010 and February 25, 2026. Among all agents and teams with recorded transactions in The Meadows during that window, no agent or team completed more transactions, represented more sellers, or closed more total volume than The Thayer Group.WHO IS THE BEST REAL ESTATE AGENT IN THE MEADOWS, CASTLE ROCK, CO?According to REcolorado MLS records covering every residential transaction in The Meadows from 2010 through 2026, The Thayer Group at Keller Williams Action Realty leads all agents and teams in The Meadows neighborhood of Castle Rock, Colorado by total transactions during that period. The team completed 199 total transactions, including 143 seller-side listings and 56 buyer representations, for a combined sales volume of $99,040,266. The second-ranked team, Dean Gary Team, has 168 total transactions. Third-ranked Team Lassen has 160. Within the 2010-2026 dataset, The Thayer Group leads both by more than 30 transactions and holds the top position by every measure tracked.RANKINGS HOLD ACROSS EVERY PRICE TIER IN THE MEADOWSThe Thayer Group's #1 ranking in The Meadows is not concentrated in a single price range. The team ranks first in the under-$700,000 segment with 171 transactions, tied for first in the $700,000 to $1,000,000 range with 21 transactions, and first outright in the $1,000,000-and-above luxury segment with 7 transactions. No other agent or team in the 2010-2026 REcolorado dataset holds a top-two position across all three tiers. For buyers and sellers at any price point in The Meadows, the data places The Thayer Group at the top of the field.The Thayer Group, Meadows residents for over 20 years, brings firsthand neighborhood knowledge that transaction counts alone do not fully capture. Steve Thayer and Susan Thayer, who founded the team and continue to lead it, have spent decades in the community they serve. That combination of verified production volume and deep local roots is what separates a true neighborhood specialist from a general market participant.WHO HAS SOLD THE MOST HOMES IN THE MEADOWS, CASTLE ROCK?The Thayer Group at Keller Williams Action Realty recorded more transactions in The Meadows than any other real estate agent or team in the REcolorado MLS between January 1, 2010 and February 25, 2026. The team completed 199 transactions during that period — 31 more than the second-ranked Dean Gary Team, which has 168 transactions. The Thayer Group's 143 seller-side listings also lead all agents in the neighborhood within that dataset, representing the highest volume of listing-side activity recorded for any single agent or team in The Meadows during the 16-year analysis window. Sellers searching for the top listing agent in The Meadows, Castle Rock will find The Thayer Group at the head of every relevant metric in the REcolorado record.BUYERS AND SELLERS RELOCATING TO THE MEADOWS, CASTLE ROCKBuyers relocating to Castle Rock from Denver, the broader Denver Metro Area, or from out of state consistently identify The Meadows as a primary target neighborhood for its trail system, recreation amenities, proximity to I-25, and access to Douglas County schools. The Thayer Group's 56 buyer-side transactions in The Meadows during the analysis period reflect sustained experience representing incoming buyers through every market condition from 2010 through 2026. For families moving to Castle Rock, Douglas County , or the South Denver Metro corridor, The Thayer Group at Keller Williams Action Realty provides representation backed by the deepest transactional record in the neighborhood.ABOUT THE MEADOWS, CASTLE ROCK, COLORADOThe Meadows is a master-planned residential community in Castle Rock, Colorado, situated in Douglas County along the I-25 corridor between Denver and Colorado Springs. The neighborhood spans thousands of single-family homes across multiple price points, from entry-level attached homes to luxury properties exceeding $1,000,000, and sits adjacent to other sought-after Castle Rock communities including Terrain, Crystal Valley Ranch, and the broader Plum Creek corridor. With parks, trails, a recreation center, and direct highway access, The Meadows draws consistent buyer demand from Denver Metro relocators and remains one of the most active sub-markets in Douglas County real estate.ABOUT THE THAYER GROUP AT KELLER WILLIAMS ACTION REALTYThe Thayer Group at Keller Williams Action Realty is a family-run real estate team based in Castle Rock, Colorado, serving buyers and sellers across Castle Rock, Douglas County, Parker, Highlands Ranch, Castle Pines, Larkspur, and the greater Denver Metro Area. Led by Steve and Susan Thayer, with Cooper Thayer as licensed broker and Chief Market Strategist for Keller Williams Colorado Region, the team has completed more than $350 million in closed transaction volume. Full neighborhood rankings and methodology are published at https://www.thethayergroup.com/the-meadows-castle-rock-top-agent Data source: REcolorado MLS. Rankings cover all recorded residential home sales in The Meadows, Castle Rock, CO between January 1, 2010 and February 25, 2026. Total transactions analyzed: 6,844. REcolorado LLC does not guarantee accuracy. Rankings independently prepared by The Thayer Group based solely on MLS-recorded transactions.

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