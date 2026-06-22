Bidding Now Open: Extensive Collection of Hollywood Set Decor & Props Offered at Public Auction

PSW LIVE AUCTION

Two-Day Online Auction Features Approximately 1,800 Lots of Authentic Film, Television, and Entertainment Industry Inventory– Bidding Closes June 29 & 30

The inventory offers something for virtually every buyer category, and we expect strong interest throughout both auction events.” — Jeff Tanenbaum

LOS ANGLES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ThreeSixty Asset Advisors , in cooperation with Tiger Group, announced today that bidding is officially open for the highly anticipated Prop Services West auction , providing collectors, production companies, designers, prop houses, retailers, and entertainment enthusiasts and the general public with a rare opportunity to acquire inventory from one of Hollywood’s most recognized set décor and prop resources.The online auction features approximately 1,800 lots offered across a two-day closing auction and includes an extensive selection of furniture, décor, artwork, lighting, rugs, vintage collectibles, props and one-of-a-kind pieces that have supported the entertainment industry for decades.Bidders may place bids immediately and at any time through the online auction platform:Day 1 Closing: June 29, 2026, starting at 10:30 am PTDay 2 Closing: June 30, 2026, starting at 10:30 am PTFor additional auction information, photos, details and bidding links to each day, visit:After more than four decades of supplying set décor, furniture, props, and specialty items to film, television, commercial, and event productions, Prop Services West is opening its inventory to buyers seeking distinctive pieces with character, history, and exceptional production value.Adding to the auction’s appeal for collectors and television memorabilia enthusiasts, one featured lot includes a framed horse print that appeared in the background of the opening scene of the iconic Friends episode set in Las Vegas, where Ross and Rachel famously wake up married after a night of celebration. The piece serves as a unique example of the authentic entertainment-industry assets available throughout the auction and highlights the rich production history represented within the Prop Services West collection.“This is the type of auction that doesn’t come around often,” said Jeff Tanenbaum, President of ThreeSixty Asset Advisors. “The breadth and diversity of the inventory is remarkable. From unique furnishings and decorative pieces to production-ready assets and hard-to-find specialty items, buyers will discover an extraordinary selection accumulated over decades of serving the entertainment industry. What’s especially exciting is that many of these items have genuine Hollywood provenance - from a number of furniture pieces and art from the Friends episode in Las Vegas where Ross and Rachel get married to décor and furnishings rented to the recent release of Michael and the classic sit-com Frasier. This sale is a true treasure trove of fun and unique items. Whether you’re a collector, reseller, designer, a production professional, or just someone shopping for an interesting dining room set, this sale presents a unique opportunity to acquire inventory that would be difficult to source through traditional channels.”Tanenbaum added, “Our goal is to maximize exposure to the broadest possible audience of qualified buyers and create a competitive bidding environment that delivers exceptional results for our client. The inventory offers something for virtually every buyer category, and we expect strong interest throughout both auction events.”The timed online auction format allows bidders nationwide and internationally to participate from anywhere, providing convenient access to the inventory and enabling competitive bidding throughout the duration of the sale.Interested buyers are encouraged to register early, review the catalogs, come preview the items on June 26 & 27, and begin placing bids immediately.About ThreeSixty Asset AdvisorsThreeSixty Asset Advisors is a leading asset recovery and disposition firm specializing in auctions, liquidations, and advisory services. With decades of experience across a wide range of industries, ThreeSixty helps clients maximize value through strategic marketing, innovative sales solutions, and professionally managed asset disposition programs.For more information, visit https://360assetadvisors.com or call 888-345-SOLD.

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