Dr. Jess Bunin, Speaker and Medical Professional, Warns Communication Breakdown Is Making America's Healthcare Worse

Jess Bunin

Jess Bunin says politics and misinformation are undermining trust and making it harder for Americans to obtain reliable medical information

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America's healthcare system is facing a growing communication crisis, and COL (Ret.) Jess Bunin, MD, MHPE, says the consequences are putting patients at risk. After decades spent practicing medicine and leading healthcare organizations, she says communication failures have reached a troubling level, affecting everyone from administrators and providers to the patients they serve.

"Communication is the center of the healthcare crisis. Without accurate communication, it becomes nearly impossible to coordinate care, build trust, and ensure people are receiving the information they need to make sound decisions," Bunin notes.

She believes the problem extends beyond hospitals and clinics, where departments often struggle to share information effectively, creating confusion and fragmented care.

"People assume that everyone inside the healthcare system is working from the same information, but that is often not the case," she explains. "When departments fail to communicate effectively, patients ultimately pay the price."

According to The HIPAA Journal, poor communication in healthcare can have serious consequences. Breakdowns among providers, administrators, and patients can contribute to treatment delays, medical errors, misdiagnoses, and preventable complications that jeopardize patient safety.

Adding to the challenge, Bunin says increasing political involvement in healthcare has made it more difficult for the public to separate medical facts from political messaging.

"I have decades of experience working in healthcare, and I have never seen this level of interruption by politicians in our healthcare system," she says. "Medical decisions and public health information should be guided by science and evidence, not political interests."

Bunin warns that many Americans are receiving healthcare advice from political figures whose recommendations may be shaped by partisan agendas rather than sound medical principles.

Bunin also points to social media personalities and podcast hosts as growing sources of misinformation.

"The public is going to their favorite podcast to get the latest healthcare information," she says. "Unfortunately, many of these influencers' main interests are to get likes and follows and not necessarily what is in the best interest of the public."

"Patients are hearing one thing from their physician, another from politicians, and something entirely different from social media influencers," Bunin says. "That creates confusion and makes it harder for people to make informed decisions.

"Healthcare is built on trust. We have to return to evidence-based communication and create environments where accurate information can flow clearly between providers, administrators, and the public. Lives depend on it."

About COL (Ret.) Jess Bunin, MD, MHPE

COL (Ret.) Jess Bunin, MD, MHPE, is Co-Founder and Chief Architect for All Levels Leadership. A retired Army colonel and physician, she has spent decades serving in healthcare, education, and leadership roles. Through All Levels Leadership, she helps physicians, healthcare leaders, and organizations improve communication, strengthen teams, and develop more effective leaders. Bunin believes restoring trust and collaboration across the healthcare system is essential to improving patient care and outcomes.

To learn more, click here: https://speaker.innovationwomen.com/user/20706

Jess Bunin is available for interviews.

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