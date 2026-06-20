Optimal Facility Services Launches Nationwide, Founded by Father-and-Son Team Ronald Tran and Cameron Tran

CT Cleaners — the Tran family business behind Optimal Facility Services

Ronald Tran and Cameron Tran built one of Southwest Michigan's largest cleaning companies. With Optimal Facility Services, they're taking it nationwide.

Better workplaces, better service, better communities. We just call it making it better.” — Cameron Tran, Co-Founder, Optimal Facility Services

KALAMAZOO, MI, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cameron Tran started his first business at twelve years old, mowing lawns as a kid in Southwest Michigan. His father, Ronald Tran, taught him the part that stuck, and it had nothing to do with grass: do the work like the people counting on you are family. Show up when you say you will. Take pride in the small things nobody else notices. Years later, that one idea has grown into one of the largest janitorial companies in Southwest Michigan, and now into a national company built on the very same thing.

This week, father-and-son founders Ronald Tran and Cameron Tran announced the national expansion of their work through Optimal Facility Services (OFS), a commercial cleaning and facility-services company now serving clients across the country. It carries the standard the two of them built at their Kalamazoo company, CT Cleaners, far beyond Michigan.

For Cameron Tran, the reason is simple, and it isn't about size.

"Success was never about being the biggest. It was about people first, then health, then business, in that order," said Cameron Tran. "My dad raised our family that way, and we run our companies the same way. When we walk into a building, we're not thinking about square footage. We're thinking about the nurse finishing a double, the teacher who gets there before the sun, the small shop that can't afford to look anything but spotless. We want their day to be a little better because we showed up."

For Ronald Tran, the work is personal. A father of three and a grandfather of two, he has spent his life taking care of the people around him, and he sees every account the same way.

"I raised my kids to believe you leave things better than you found them," said Ronald Tran. "That's really all this is. Every building we take on belongs to somebody. We treat it like it's ours."

The Trans built CT Cleaners from nothing in Kalamazoo, growing it into one of the biggest janitorial companies in Southwest Michigan while serving offices, medical buildings, schools, warehouses, and other businesses across Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids. Word traveled the way it does in a tight-knit community: one clean building, and one kept promise, at a time.

Optimal Facility Services is the next chapter. For organizations that run buildings in more than one city, keeping them clean usually means juggling a different unknown vendor in every market, with no single person accountable when something slips. OFS replaces that with one national partner who answers for the result everywhere, holding the same standard in every location it serves.

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Kalamazoo, OFS is 5.0-star rated and fully bonded and insured, carrying a $5 million umbrella policy. The founders are quick to say the numbers aren't the point.

"The standard is the point," Cameron Tran said. "Better workplaces, better service, better communities. We just call it making it better."

As Optimal Facility Services grows across the country, CT Cleaners keeps serving the West Michigan community where the family business began. It's the same place, the founders say, that taught them how to do any of this in the first place, and the values haven't changed even as the map has gotten bigger.

About Optimal Facility Services

Optimal Facility Services (OFS) is a nationwide commercial cleaning and facility-services company founded in 2020 and headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Led by father-and-son founders Ronald Tran and Cameron Tran, OFS gives organizations one accountable national partner for clean, well-run facilities, and is 5.0-star rated and fully bonded and insured with a $5 million umbrella policy. Learn more at https://optimalfacilityservices.com or call 1-833-633-7888.

About CT Cleaners

CT Cleaners is a commercial cleaning company serving Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and one of the largest janitorial companies in Southwest Michigan. Founded by father-and-son team Ronald Tran and Cameron Tran, it is the family business behind the national expansion into Optimal Facility Services. Learn more at https://ctcleanersllc.com.

Media Contact

Cameron Tran, Co-Founder

Optimal Facility Services

info@ctcleanersllc.com

1-833-633-7888

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