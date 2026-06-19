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Prime Minister Janša: Discussions at the European Council are more substantive, but an agreement on the budget is still a long way off

SLOVENIA, June 19 - Following the European Council meeting, the Prime Minister said that this year's discussions had been more substantive than those held four years ago, as preparations for the meetings were of a higher quality and leaders had access to more analytical data. Nevertheless, negotiations on the EU's multiannual budget remain challenging, given the widely differing interests of the Member States.

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Prime Minister Janša: Discussions at the European Council are more substantive, but an agreement on the budget is still a long way off

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