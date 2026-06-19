Prime Minister Janša: Discussions at the European Council are more substantive, but an agreement on the budget is still a long way off

SLOVENIA, June 19 - Following the European Council meeting, the Prime Minister said that this year's discussions had been more substantive than those held four years ago, as preparations for the meetings were of a higher quality and leaders had access to more analytical data. Nevertheless, negotiations on the EU's multiannual budget remain challenging, given the widely differing interests of the Member States.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.