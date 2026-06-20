MSP Investigating Crash on I-295 in Portland

On Friday, June 19, 2026, at approximately 9:08 AM, Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 295 northbound near Forest Avenue in Portland.

The preliminary investigation indicates a commercial vehicle struck a 2007 Ford pickup truck after traffic slowed suddenly. Both vehicles became disabled in the travel lanes, resulting in significant traffic delays. Traffic was able to continue moving through the area using the breakdown lane. The male passenger in the pickup truck sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by the Portland Fire Department to Maine Medical Center in Portland. The driver of the commercial vehicle was not injured.

The pickup truck was towed from the scene by Southern Maine Towing. The commercial vehicle was able to be driven from the scene. The crash scene was cleared in approximately 1.25 hours.

A secondary two-vehicle crash occurred in the traffic backup near Hadlock Field. Minor injuries were reported, and both vehicles were driven from the scene.