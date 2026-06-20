A Closet for Me by Asia B: North Texas Teen Leads Effort to Support Foster and Homeless Children

Asia Brown, Founder

Founded by 15-year-old Asia Brown, nonprofit restores dignity and confidence for children in need

Every child deserves to feel clean, confident, and cared for.” — Asia Brown, Founder

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Closet for Me by Asia B, founded by 15-year-old North Texas student Asia Brown, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing children in foster care and those experiencing homelessness with clear backpacks filled with clothing, hygiene products, and everyday essentials. The organization’s mission is to restore dignity, comfort, and confidence to children during some of the most vulnerable times in their lives.

A Closet for Me by Asia B exists to fill a crucial gap in support for children who are often overlooked and underserved. The nonprofit’s goal is to ensure every child feels cared for, supported, and valued, regardless of their circumstances. Many children in foster care or homeless shelters arrive with very few personal belongings, lacking basic items like clean clothes, pajamas, hygiene supplies, and diapers. By meeting these needs, the organization helps children regain a sense of dignity and comfort.

Asia was inspired to start this nonprofit after witnessing firsthand the challenges faced by children in foster care. With her parents serving as foster parents, she saw many children arrive without the basic necessities most people take for granted. Asia wanted to create a way to provide children with clothing, hygiene items, and personal care essentials so they could feel clean, cared for, confident, and valued. Her compassion for others became the foundation of this mission.

Through its clear backpacks filled with essentials, A Closet for Me by Asia B helps children feel clean, comfortable, and confident. Access to personal care items and clothing can greatly improve a child’s health, self-esteem, and sense of belonging. The support provided is a step toward restoring hope during uncertain times.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, over 390,000 children are in the foster care system nationwide. Many experience frequent moves, instability, and a lack of access to basic resources. Studies show that children in foster care face higher risks of academic challenges, health issues, and emotional distress compared to their peers. The need for organizations like A Closet for Me by Asia B is urgent and ongoing.

By providing clear backpacks filled with clothing, hygiene products, and essentials, the organization directly addresses gaps in support for foster and homeless children. These items help restore dignity, comfort, and confidence, and ensure that children do not have to face adversity without the basic tools needed for daily life.

Individuals and organizations can support A Closet for Me by Asia B by donating new clothing, hygiene products, and backpacks, volunteering, or offering financial contributions. Families, shelters, foster care agencies, schools, churches, caseworkers, and community groups can request support for children in need. Together, the community can ensure that every child feels valued and cared for.

"Every child deserves to feel clean, confident, and cared for. Through A Closet For Me by Asia B, I hope to show children that they are not alone and that their needs matter. Helping others has always been close to my heart, and I believe kindness can change lives." — Asia Brown, Founder

To learn more, request support, or make a donation, visit www.aclosetformebyasiab.org.

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