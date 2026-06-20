More California Fathers Than Ever Are Using Paid Family Leave

Published: June 19, 2026

This Father’s Day, we're recognizing fathers and father figures across California — and the growing role Paid Family Leave plays in supporting them.

In 2025, California reached a major milestone by receiving more than 482,000 Paid Family Leave applications, the highest in program history.

Also a first in program history, more fathers (51%) than mothers are applying for benefits to bond with their new child. This number reflects something simple but powerful: more California fathers are taking time to be present for the moments that matter most.

More Than a Program, A Chance to Be There

For many fathers, Paid Family Leave provides something that can never be replaced — being there.

Being there to welcome a new child into the family. Being there to support a partner. Being there to build bonds that last a lifetime.

Behind every claim is a parent choosing to be present for milestones, firsts, and everyday moments that shape a family.

For Chiu Chiyabi, learning about and using the program gave him the stability and security he needed to take time off from work while still supporting his family. More importantly, it meant he could be at home when his wife and daughter needed him most.

“Knowing about PFL was like a huge godsend,” he said. “It gave me the stability and security I needed to still have income coming in, but also have time to spend with the family and spend all those precious moments.”

Using the program helped him be there for his family not just physically, but mentally.

“I think it’s improved my mental health actually. In the sense that I can safely know that I can always be there and be present for my daughter. From the day she was born, I have been with her just about every day.”

His wife, Ruby, said having her partner at home made a tremendous difference. Caring for a newborn, she explained, is a full-time job, and having extra support helped their family adjust during the first weeks.

“He’s been able to take advantage of this program. Not a lot of people know how much time you can get, so it’s important to check,” she said. “He was able to get a lot of weeks to take care of our daughter and also take care of me. A baby is full-time work, so to have your partner there for you is one of the best experiences.”

For Abraham, another California father, the program gave him the flexibility to focus on what mattered most as he welcomed his third child into the family. By allowing parents to use benefits in a way that works best for their family’s needs, the program can make a meaningful difference during those important early months.

“My wife and I took staggard PFL. My wife took PFL first. Then I took PFL after her. That enabled us to be there for our daughter when she was just born. Being around her lets me be a part of that. Tummy time, and the progression of her development.”

Stories like these help bring the numbers to life. Behind every claim is a family, and a parent who can be there for the moments that matter most.

Support for Life’s Most Important Moments

The Paid Family Leave program is the first of its kind in the nation. It provides up to eight weeks of partial pay for eligible workers who need time off to:

Bond with a new child (birth, foster, or adoption).

Care for a seriously ill family member.

Support a military family member deployed abroad.

Since the program launched in 2004, EDD has paid more than $19 billion in benefits, supporting millions of Californians while they support their families. Nearly 4.9 million claims have been processed with the vast majority of them, 88%, from parents bonding with a new child.

Making It Easier to Access Support

Behind every claim is a real person trying to balance work, family, and financial stability. That’s why we have focused on making Paid Family Leave easier to apply for and manage online.

In 2025, a major improvement brought Paid Family Leave into the same online system used for disability benefits. Now, customers can use myEDD to:

Check claim status anytime.

View payment history.

Manage certifications.

Track benefit details in one place.

Before this change, customers often had to rely on phone calls or mailed updates. Now, information is available anytime, anywhere, on a phone, tablet, or computer.

We have also expanded support tools, including:

These updates are part of a broader effort to make the program experience simpler, faster, and more accessible for all Californians.

How the Program Works

Paid Family Leave is funded through a payroll deduction (shown as “CASDI” on paychecks). It is designed to support eligible Californians when they need to take time off from work temporarily.

Here are a few key things to know:

Benefits can be used all at once or spread out over 12 months.

Pregnant workers may receive up to 4 weeks of disability benefits before their due date, then transition into Paid Family Leave.

Fathers, partners, adoptive parents, and foster parents may also qualify for bonding benefits.

Benefits can equal up to 90% of regular pay depending on income.

Supporting California Families When They Need It

For more than 20 years, Paid Family Leave has helped California families navigate life's biggest moments. Today, more fathers than ever are using the program to bond with their children and support their families. We are committed to modernizing and improving the program to make it as easy and simple as possible to use.

This Father's Day, we celebrate the fathers and father figures who show up every day for the people they love.