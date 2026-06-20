U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy tours Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor on Lake Michigan

Secretary Duffy was joined by Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation Administrator Mike McCoshen, Port leadership and Indiana Transportation Secretary Matthew Ubelhor

Secretary Duffy is the first U.S. Transportation Secretary to visit this vital maritime transportation hub

PORTAGE, Ind. (June 19, 2026) – Ports of Indiana today hosted U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy at Burns Harbor to tour recent expansion projects and discuss how investing in vital Great Lakes and inland waterways infrastructure will advance the Trump Administration’s agenda to restore America’s maritime dominance.

Since taking office, Secretary Duffy has expanded the U.S. Marine Highway Program by nearly 900 miles—bolstering the Great Lakes’ M-90 route—and announced nearly $1 billion in port investments, including key upgrades for both inland river and Great Lakes ports.

Located within a 12-hour drive of 80% of the U.S. population, the Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor is one of the nation’s most strategic multimodal hubs. The port connects local businesses to global markets via the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway, links directly to the inland waterways network, and is serviced by 16 railroads in the greater Chicago region.

“The Great Lakes and Inland Waterways are vital arteries for America’s freight network—and I saw that firsthand at the Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. “Under President Trump, the Great Lakes region is finally getting the support it deserves. I look forward to working alongside our port partners to modernize cargo terminals, create good-paying jobs, and fuel the manufacturers, farmers, and small businesses that deliver for the American people.”

“We are grateful for Secretary Duffy’s strong leadership and unwavering support of America’s maritime transportation system, and we are honored to welcome him to Indiana to see firsthand the transformational investments underway across our ports and throughout the Great Lakes region,” said Ports of Indiana CEO Jody Peacock. “Federal transportation grants have served as catalysts for unprecedented growth in Indiana’s three ports – creating jobs, driving investments, and strengthening supply chains. We look forward to working with Secretary Duffy to advance America’s Maritime Action Plan and further capitalize on the tremendous economic opportunities offered by the Great Lakes and Inland Waterways.”

In addition to the construction of the only international sea-cargo container terminal inside the Chicago metro area, the port is nearing completion of a $100 million expansion that includes new docks and rail infrastructure and will soon reopen one of the largest grain export facilities on the Great Lakes. These projects are helping position Northwest Indiana as a gateway for global trade and strengthening the Great Lakes as a competitive freight corridor.

Indiana’s northern Lake Michigan border ranks as the #1 Great Lakes maritime economy and its southern Ohio River border ranks as the #1 U.S. inland port. Ports of Indiana operates three ports on Lake Michigan and the Ohio River—generating $8.7 billion in annual economic impact and supporting 49,000 jobs across the state.

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