Photowalks Expands Beyond Scripps News with New Curiosity Stream Distribution Deal

Photowalks on Curiosity Stream

Twenty episodes of the travel and photography series are now available for binge-watching on Curiosity Stream

Curiosity Stream is a perfect new fit for Photowalks. Our viewers love discovering new places. The ability to binge-watch these episodes on demand opens the series to a whole new audience.” — Jefferson Graham

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Photowalks TV, the travel series that invites viewers to explore the world's most photogenic destinations through the lens of a smartphone, is expanding its audience beyond its national weekly streaming home on Scripps News and YouTube.Twenty episodes of Photowalks are now available to stream on Curiosity Stream , the award-winning factual entertainment platform, giving subscribers the opportunity to binge-watch adventures from around the globe whenever they choose. The collection includes episodes filmed in destinations ranging from New York City, Savannah and San Francisco to Sicily, Paris and Japan, along with other memorable locations featured throughout the series.Hosted by veteran journalist and photographer Jefferson Graham, Photowalks combines destination storytelling with practical photography advice, showing viewers where to go, what to see, and how to capture better travel memories using the cameras they already carry in their pockets. The series has built a loyal following through its national broadcasts on Scripps News and its growing presence on YouTube."Curiosity Stream is a perfect new fit for Photowalks," said Graham. "Our viewers love discovering new places and our photo tip segments. The ability to binge-watch these episodes on demand opens the series to a whole new audience of curious travelers and armchair explorers."Since its transition from a YouTube series to a full-length TV show for Scripps in 2024, Photowalks has taken viewers to nearly 100 destinations across the United States and around the world, blending local history, hidden gems, and photography tips into immersive walking tours. Whether strolling the streets of New Orleans, the Palm Springs desert or exploring hidden gems in New Mexico, the series encourages viewers to slow down, look closer, and experience destinations one step at a time.Photowalks continues to air nationally on Scripps News Sundays at 10 a.m. ET and 10 p.m. ET, while expanding its digital footprint, reaching audiences wherever they choose to watch.About Photowalks TVPhotowalks TV is a travel and photography docuseries that takes viewers on immersive walking tours of the world’s most beautiful destinations. Hosted by professional photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham, the series blends local history and regional flavor with practical tips on smartphone photography.About Curiosity StreamCuriosity Stream is the world’s leading premium factual streaming service, offering thousands of documentary films, series, and originals exploring science, nature, history, technology, and society. Founded by media visionary John Hendricks, Curiosity Stream provides millions of subscribers worldwide with deep-dive entertainment that informs, enchants, and inspires.Contact: photowalkstv@gmail.com

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