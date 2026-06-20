STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KĀLEPA

NADINE Y. ANDO

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

PROFESSIONAL AND VOCATIONAL LICENSING DIVISION

CINDY A. MATSUSHITA

LICENSING ADMINISTRATOR

DCCA EXPANDS PATHWAY FOR MENTAL HEALTH PROFESSIONALS AHEAD OF JULY 1 LAUNCH

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 19, 2026

HONOLULU — The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) is preparing for the July 1 implementation of Act 93 (2024), which creates new provisional licenses for associate psychologists, associate marriage and family therapists, and associate mental health counselors. The law is intended to reduce barriers for emerging professionals, strengthen Hawaiʻi’s mental health workforce, and improve access to care statewide. Applications opened June 1, and DCCA has dedicated additional staff and resources to process applications as quickly as possible. Current supervisors are only required to complete supervision verification forms for applicants.

Licensure requirements differ by profession. Individuals are encouraged to review the category below that applies to them.

Marriage and Family Therapists

Under HRS §451J-5, licensure is required only for individuals who use, or represent themselves under, the title “marriage and family therapist,” “licensed marriage and family therapist,” “associate marriage and family therapist,” or “licensed associate marriage and family therapist.” The licensure requirement is tied to use of these titles, not to the underlying work performed.

Licensure is not required for (HRS §451J-6):

Individuals whose work overlaps with the practice of marriage and family therapy, provided they do not use the protected titles listed above.

Students completing a supervised practicum as part of an accredited graduate program, provided they are identified by an appropriate trainee title.

Members of other licensed professions (such as social work, psychology, nursing, or medicine) providing services consistent with their own profession’s standards, provided they do not use the protected MFT titles.

Mental Health Counselors

Under HRS §453D-5, licensure is required for any individual who either uses a protected title — “licensed mental health counselor,” “mental health counselor,” “licensed associate mental health counselor,” or “associate mental health counselor” — or who engages in the practice of mental health counseling.

Licensure is not required for (HRS §453D-6):

Individuals whose work overlaps with the practice of mental health counseling, provided they do not use, or imply that they hold, a protected title or describe their services as “mental health counseling.”

Members of the clergy acting within their religious role, provided they do not use a protected title or describe their services as mental health counseling.

Students completing a supervised practicum as part of an accredited program, identified by an appropriate trainee title.

Government employees (federal, state, or county) acting in a counseling capacity within their government role.

Individuals obtaining supervised clinical experience toward licensure as a psychologist, social worker, marriage and family therapist, or other licensed profession, provided their title indicates trainee or intern status.

Psychologists

Under HRS §465-2, licensure is required for any individual who represents themselves as a “psychologist” or “associate psychologist,” or who engages in the practice of psychology.

Licensure is not required for (under HRS §465-3) the following persons (as are pertinent)

College or university faculty teaching, lecturing, or conducting research in psychology, within the scope of their academic employment.

Persons working under the direction of a licensed psychologist who perform professional services defined as the practice of psychology, provided they do not call themselves a psychologist or associate psychologist or imply they are licensed to practice psychology.

Government employees in school psychologist, psychological examiner, or non-diagnostic/non-treatment positions, while acting within that government role.

Students enrolled in a psychology training program, provided they do not represent themselves as a psychologist or associate psychologist.

Members of other licensed professions, mental health professions not requiring licensure, or the clergy, providing services within their own scope of practice or role, provided they do not represent themselves as a psychologist or associate psychologist.

Certain U.S. Department of Defense psychologists providing telehealth services to neighbor island beneficiaries under specified conditions.

Individuals uncertain whether their role, title, or services require licensure are encouraged to contact PVL directly for guidance.

Application materials and program-specific information are available on the respective board and program pages at https://cca.hawaii.gov/pvl. For general inquiries, contact the Professional and Vocational Licensing Division at 1-844-808-3222 ext. 1.

Supervision Verification

Regarding post-master’s and post-doctoral supervision verification, only the applicant’s current supervisor is required to complete the supervision verification form. Applicants may voluntarily provide a list of former supervisors but are not required to do so.

Under the law, associate-level practitioners must practice under the clinical supervision of a licensed professional in good standing with the Department:

Associate marriage and family therapists practice under a licensed marriage and family therapist or other licensed mental health professional in good standing (HRS §451J-7.2).

Associate mental health counselors practice under a licensed clinical supervisor in good standing (HRS §453D-7.5).

Associate psychologists practice under the direct supervision of a supervising psychologist who holds a current, active, and unencumbered license, and who must notify the licensing board within ten days of the termination or completion of supervision (HRS §465-7.2).

Applicants are encouraged to check the website regularly for updates, application materials and a frequently asked questions (FAQ) document.

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Media Contact:

William Nhieu

Communications Officer

Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, State of Hawai‘i

Phone: 808-586-7582

Email: [email protected]