Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,032 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,540 in the last 365 days.

California prepositions resources in anticipation of elevated fire threat in Sierra and Plumas counties

Published:

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) approved the prepositioning of resources in Sierra County from June 18 through June 20, 2026, in response to the Fire Weather Watch, paired with potential dry lightning starting Thursday. Additional resources have been approved to preposition in Plumas County from June 19 through June 20, 2026. 

Firefighting resources prepositioned in Sierra and Plumas counties, coordinated by Cal OES, include: 

Sierra County: 

  • 4 Local Government Engines 
  • 2 Local Government Water Tenders 

Plumas County: 

  • 3 Local Government Engines 
  • 2 Local Government Water Tenders 
  • 1 Local Government Dispatcher 

These efforts ensure that resources are ready to respond quickly, minimizing the potential impact of new fires. This proactive approach has proven to be a critical component of California’s wildfire response strategy, reducing response times and containing fires before they escalate into major incidents. Staging locations and response assignments are at the direction of local fire officials.

Residents are urged to stay vigilant during this heightened fire weather period. The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) reminds the public to: 

  • Prepare a wildfire action plan, including planning evacuation routes and packing a go-bag ready with essentials. 
  • Sign up for local emergency alerts to stay informed about changing conditions.

For more information on fire safety and preparedness, visit News.CalOES.ca.gov and Ready.ca.gov. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

California prepositions resources in anticipation of elevated fire threat in Sierra and Plumas counties

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.