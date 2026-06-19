California prepositions resources in anticipation of elevated fire threat in Sierra and Plumas counties

Published: Jun 19, 2026

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) approved the prepositioning of resources in Sierra County from June 18 through June 20, 2026, in response to the Fire Weather Watch, paired with potential dry lightning starting Thursday. Additional resources have been approved to preposition in Plumas County from June 19 through June 20, 2026.

Firefighting resources prepositioned in Sierra and Plumas counties, coordinated by Cal OES, include:

Sierra County:

4 Local Government Engines

2 Local Government Water Tenders

Plumas County:

3 Local Government Engines

2 Local Government Water Tenders

1 Local Government Dispatcher

These efforts ensure that resources are ready to respond quickly, minimizing the potential impact of new fires. This proactive approach has proven to be a critical component of California’s wildfire response strategy, reducing response times and containing fires before they escalate into major incidents. Staging locations and response assignments are at the direction of local fire officials.

Residents are urged to stay vigilant during this heightened fire weather period. The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) reminds the public to:

Prepare a wildfire action plan , including planning evacuation routes and packing a go-bag ready with essentials.

Sign up for local emergency alerts to stay informed about changing conditions.

For more information on fire safety and preparedness, visit News.CalOES.ca.gov and Ready.ca.gov.