Zombie Logic Press Announces Release of Vanished Roads by Thomas L. Vaultonburg

Cover of Vanished Roads, a new haiku collection by Thomas L. Vaultonburg, published by Wolf Twin Books. Poet Thomas L. Vaultonburg at the Irish Rose

New collection explores grief, attention, and renewal through 104 contemporary haiku by Rockford poet Thomas L. Vaultonburg.

Vanished Roads is not a book about finding your way back. It's about learning how to continue when the way back no longer exists.” — Thomas L. Vaultonburg

ROCKFORD, IL, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New haiku collection explores grief, attention, and renewal through 104 contemporary haiku. Zombie Logic Press announces the release of Vanished Roads, a new haiku collection by poet Thomas L. Vaultonburg , published by Wolf Twin Books and available June 21, 2026. Additional information about the author and the release can be found at www.zombielogicpress.net Written during a period marked by personal loss, pandemic isolation, and profound self-reflection, Vanished Roads traces a journey from grief and uncertainty toward acceptance, presence, and renewal. Through 104 haiku and illustrations by artist Tré, the collection explores what remains when familiar paths disappear and new ones must be discovered.The poems emerged from a period of dramatic change in the author's life. As the world narrowed during the COVID-19 pandemic, Vaultonburg turned increasingly toward the contemplative practices of haiku and Soto Zen. Rather than attempting to reclaim what had been lost, he embraced a literary form rooted in simplicity, attention, and direct experience."Vanished Roads is not a book about finding your way back," says Vaultonburg. "It's about learning how to continue when the way back no longer exists."Beginning amid grief and disorientation, the collection gradually widens into a meditation on transformation. Rivers, forests, mountains, weather, and wildlife become companions along a path that is both literal and spiritual. As the poems unfold, the focus shifts from what has vanished toward what remains available in the present moment.Dedicated to artist and creative partner Tré, the collection reflects the restorative power of companionship, creativity, and attention. Her illustrations appear throughout the volume, creating a visual dialogue with the poems and reinforcing the themes of discovery and renewal that define the work.Vaultonburg's haiku have appeared in numerous journals and anthologies, including Modern Haiku, Presence, Acorn, Mayfly, The Heron's Nest, Chrysanthemum, Prune Juice, bottle rockets, The Cicada's Cry, Poetry Pea, Shadow Pond Journal, and others. His work has been featured internationally and recognized within the English-language haiku community for its blend of literary craftsmanship, contemplative practice, and attention to the natural world.While deeply personal in origin, Vanished Roads speaks to a universal experience. The collection asks how we move forward after loss, how we adapt when familiar landmarks disappear, and how a meaningful life can be rebuilt not by recovering what is gone, but by learning to walk a new path.Vanished Roads will be released June 21, 2026, through Wolf Twin Books.About the AuthorThomas L. Vaultonburg is a poet from Rockford, Illinois, founder of Zombie Logic Press, and co-founder of Wolf Twin Books. His work has appeared in Modern Haiku, Presence, Acorn, Mayfly, The Heron's Nest, and numerous other journals and anthologies. He is the author of Vanished Roads, Small Songs for Weary Travelers, and other collections of poetry and haiku.About Zombie Logic PressFounded in 1997, Zombie Logic Press is an independent poetry publisher based in Rockford, Illinois. The press serves as a home for the poetry and publishing projects of Thomas L. Vaultonburg and provides information about current and past publications. Learn more at www.zombielogicpress.net Book InformationTitle: Vanished RoadsAuthor: Thomas L. VaultonburgPublisher: Wolf Twin BooksRelease Date: June 21, 2026ISBN: 979-8-9879911-3-8Website: www.zombielogicpress.net Media ContactThomas L. Vaultonburg

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