Nova Scotia’s Life Sciences, Biotech Sectors Highlighted at International Conference

CANADA, June 19 - Nova Scotia’s life sciences and biotech sectors will be well-represented next week at the BIO International Convention, the largest biotechnology conference in the world.

The event in San Diego, California, will include seven Nova Scotia-based companies in the delegation led by Premier Tim Houston.

“Through better technology and trials, we can deliver faster, better healthcare, while creating good job opportunities in our province,” said Premier Houston. “Nova Scotia has seen success using technology to connect patient records, improving diagnosis, and innovating in medical research. We can take that same success to continue to improve patient care and to pursue new economic opportunities.”

As part of the conference, the Premier will participate in a roundtable discussion with other representatives from Atlantic Canada. He will also speak to an international audience to showcase the Province’s strengths and explore potential partnerships that will advance the life sciences sector and highlight the importance of the sector’s role in promoting health outcomes and economic growth.

Nova Scotia’s life sciences sector has made many advancements since the 2025 BIO conference, including making it easier for Nova Scotians to participate in medical research that could lead to groundbreaking discoveries. Last year, the Province also made investments in Life Sciences Nova Scotia to help companies make, test and sell their products.

Quick Facts:

the convention runs from Monday, June 22, to Thursday, June 25

the event, held annually, attracts more than 20,000 industry leaders from across the globe; last year, Premier Houston attended the convention in Boston

Nova Scotia is home to world-class research institutions and more than 120 dynamic life sciences companies; there are about 400 active clinical trials in the province at any given time

more than 2,000 people are directly employed in the sector, and it generates an estimated $200 million in gross domestic product

mission delegates from the Province and Nova Scotia Health include Premier Houston; Nicole LaFosse Parker, Chief of Staff and General Counsel, Premier’s Office; Executive Deputy Minister Tracey Taweel; Karen Oldfield, interim President and CEO, Nova Scotia Health; Doris Grant, CEO, Life Sciences Nova Scotia, and Managing Director, Nova Scotia Health Innovation Hub; and other senior staff from the innovation hub

Additional Resources:

BIO International Convention 2026: https://convention.bio.org/landing

News release – New Opportunities to Participate in Medical Research: https://news.novascotia.ca/en/2026/04/28/new-opportunities-participate-medical-research

News release – Growing Life Sciences Sector in Nova Scotia: https://news.novascotia.ca/en/2025/01/31/growing-life-sciences-sector-nova-scotia