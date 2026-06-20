Hope Services and San Andreas Regional Center Announce Return of the Crystal Ball Dance

Hope Services serves members of the developmentally disabled community

The idea for the Crystal Ball Dance came directly from the people we support, who told us they wanted more opportunities to socialize, make friends, and celebrate together.” — Aila Malik, CEO of Hope Services

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hope Services and San Andreas Regional Center (SARC) are excited to announce the return of the 2nd Annual Crystal Ball Dance on June 20, 2026. Inspired by feedback from individuals served by Hope Services and San Andreas Regional Center, the event brings together adults with developmental disabilities, their families, caregivers, and supporters for an evening of dancing, connection, and celebration. Following the overwhelming success of last year's inaugural event, which welcomed more than 150 attendees and reached capacity, organizers are once again opening the ballroom doors for an unforgettable evening of inclusion and community.Hope Services and San Andreas Regional Center are two of Silicon Valley's leading organizations supporting children and adults with developmental disabilities through services, resources, and opportunities that help people thrive."At Hope Services, we believe that true inclusion means creating opportunities for people to connect, celebrate, and build meaningful relationships," said Aila Malik, CEO of Hope Services. "The idea for the Crystal Ball Dance came directly from the people we support, who told us they wanted more opportunities to socialize, make friends, and celebrate together. We were proud to partner with San Andreas Regional Center to bring that vision to life, and we're excited to welcome everyone back for another memorable evening of connection, fun, and community."Building on the success of last year's inaugural event, organizers expect this year's Crystal Ball Dance to attract even more participants and further establish the event as a cherished community tradition."The enthusiasm we saw last year was incredible," said Javier Zaldivar, CEO of San Andreas Regional Center. "It showed just how much this event means to participants and their families. The joy, confidence, and connections that filled the room reinforced why opportunities like this are so important for our community."Returning this year is DJ Kevin Ponce, who receives services through both Hope Services and San Andreas Regional Center. His high-energy performance was one of the highlights of last year's dance, showcasing the talent, creativity, and leadership of individuals supported by both organizations.The event is open to adults aged 18 and older served by Hope Services and San Andreas Regional Center, along with their family members and supporters."I had so much fun at the Crystal Ball Dance last year," said Maya, Hope Services participant and SARC Board Member. "I loved getting dressed up, spending time with friends, and meeting new people. I'm excited to come back this year, see familiar faces, and make even more memories."About Hope ServicesHope Services is one of the Bay Area's leading nonprofits dedicated to improving the quality of life for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and mental health needs. Serving more than 4,100 individuals and families annually across nine Northern California counties, Hope Services provides innovative and personalized services that empower people to live with greater independence, dignity, and inclusion. For more information, visit hopeservices.org.About San Andreas Regional CenterSan Andreas Regional Center is a private nonprofit agency that coordinates lifelong services and supports for individuals with developmental disabilities and their families in Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Monterey, and San Benito counties. Through person-centered planning and community partnerships, SARC helps individuals access the resources they need to live full and meaningful lives.WHAT: 2nd Annual Crystal Ball Dance for adults with developmental disabilities hosted by Hope Services and San Andreas Regional CenterWHEN: Saturday, June 20, 2026, from 5:00-8:00 PMWHERE: 203 San Ignacio Avenue, San Jose, CA, 95112MEDIA CONTACT:Terry Downing, Senior Vice President, PRxDigital, Inc.Terry_downing@prxdigital.com | 408-838-0962About Hope Services:Hope Services is Silicon Valley’s leading nonprofit provider of services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Founded in 1952, Hope Services empowers people and families to achieve greater independence, inclusion, and quality of life through programs including employment services, mental health counseling, community living support, early intervention, and day programs. Serving thousands of individuals and their families across the Bay Area each year, Hope Services is dedicated to fostering inclusive communities where everyone has the opportunity to thrive and reach their full potential. https://www.hopeservices.org/ About San Andreas Regional CenterSan Andreas Regional Center (SARC) helps children and adults with developmental disabilities live more independent, fulfilling lives. Serving Monterey, San Benito, Santa Clara, and Santa Cruz counties, SARC connects individuals and families with services, resources, and support tailored to their unique goals and needs. Through partnerships with community organizations, service providers, and families, SARC works to promote inclusion, independence, and opportunities for people with developmental disabilities to thrive in their communities. https://www.sanandreasregional.org/

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