Kickbox Leasing Receives SBE+ Certification Through Women's Business Council – Southwest

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Certification expands supplier diversity opportunities for public agencies, corporations, and procurement professionals across Texas and the Southwest.

This certification reinforces our commitment to serving public and private sector clients while expanding opportunities to participate in supplier diversity initiatives.” — Dustin Balog, CMO, Kickbox Leasing

TX, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Texas, June 2026 — Kickbox Leasing , a leading provider of portable storage containers , mobile office containers, and customized container solutions throughout Texas and the Southwest, is proud to announce that it has officially received its Small Business Enterprise Plus (SBE+) certification.The SBE+ designation, issued by the Women's Business Council – Southwest (WBCS), recognizes qualifying small businesses and provides public agencies, municipalities, corporations, and procurement professionals with a verified supplier that meets established certification standards.Founded with a commitment to providing flexible, secure, and cost-effective container solutions, Kickbox Leasing serves clients throughout the Texas Panhandle, Permian Basin, Abilene region, Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Southeastern Oklahoma, and Eastern New Mexico. The company specializes in leasing ISO shipping containers for portable storage, mobile office applications, construction projects, industrial operations, education facilities, government agencies, and commercial businesses.The SBE+ certification further demonstrates Kickbox Leasing's dedication to operational excellence, customer service, and responsible business growth."Our team is proud to receive the SBE+ designation," said Dustin Balog, CMO of Kickbox Leasing "This certification reflects our continued commitment to serving customers with reliable solutions while creating new opportunities to partner with organizations that value supplier diversity and small business participation."As infrastructure investment, construction activity, and industrial development continue to expand across the region, Kickbox Leasing remains focused on providing scalable storage and workspace solutions that help customers operate more efficiently and securely.Organizations seeking certified small business suppliers for portable storage, mobile offices, and custom container projects can learn more about Kickbox Leasing by visiting www.kickboxleasing.com About Kickbox LeasingKickbox Leasing, LLC is a Texas-based provider of portable storage containers, mobile office containers, and customized container solutions. The company serves customers across Texas, Eastern New Mexico, and Southeastern Oklahoma, offering flexible leasing options, secure storage solutions, and customized container modifications for commercial, industrial, construction, education, and government applications.

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