Deputy President Paul Mashatile: Eulogy at Special Official Memorial Service of Late His Majesty King Enock Makhosoke Mabhena II



Programme Director, Deputy Minister Lindiwe Ntshalintshali and Mr PJ Masilela;

Her Majesty, Queen Sekhothali;

The Royal Ramily of King Makhosoke II Mabhena;

Your Majesties Kings and Queens;

Premier of Mpumalanga, Honourable Mandla Ndlovu;

Ministers Angie Motshekga with Former Premier of Gauteng Mathole Motshekga, Aaron Motsoaledi, Pemmy Majodina, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni and Deputy Ministers present;

Members of the Executive Councils representing Premiers and Provinces;

Chairperson of the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, Kgosi Seatlholo and members of National Houses;

Chairpersons and Deputy Chairpersons of the Provincial Houses of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders;

Chairpersons and Deputy Chairpersons of the Local Houses of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders;

Members of Parliament here present, in particular the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on COGTA, Honourable Zweli Mkhize;

Leaders of political parties in parliament;

Mayors and Councillors;

Senior Traditional Leaders and all our esteemed Traditional Leaders present;

Religious Leaders from all backgrounds present;

Government Officials, Director General in the Presidency, The General of the South African Defence Force and the Leadership of the South African Police Services;

Fellow Mourners,

We gather here today from different corners as a nation, summoned not by choice but by the immutable truth of human nature. A call that neither the mighty nor the humble can reject – the call of death. While we all must eventually answer this call, its impact is felt most profoundly when it takes those we hold dear.

Today we are bound together with hearts heavily burdened to bid farewell to His Majesty King Enock Makhosoke II Mabhena.

Ikosi ekulu, ikhotheme!

A mighty tree has fallen, and its shade no longer shelters the amaNdebele people. Ascending the throne in 1986, His Majesty led with dignity and humility for four decades, preserving the sacred traditions that kept amaNdebele songs, murals, and rituals vibrant. He viewed heritage as a living force that shapes identity and strengthens community.

His Majesty's presence strengthened his people, his wisdom guided them, and his devotion united them, giving voice to their heritage and anchoring their unity.

Since 2010, when Professor Nhlapo affirmed the rightful lineage of the amaNdebele akwaManala, King Makhosoke II Mabhena carried the mantle with dignity, bridging ancestral memory and modern progress.

He institutionalised the Komjekejeke to honour King Silamba, transforming it into a revered annual gathering, a symbol of resilience, unity, and cultural pride.

May this cultural celebration continue to live on, carrying forward the living legacy of His Majesty King Makhosoke II Mabhena.

King Makhosoke II Mabhena was a transformative Monarch who prioritised education and health for the betterment of his people, guided by ancestral wisdom. His initiatives aimed to enhance the future of the Kingdom while ensuring the physical and spiritual wellbeing of those he led.

Through various initiatives, he ensured that his people were not only enlightened and economically empowered but also active participants in preserving life, dignity, and communal harmony.

With particular care, he advanced programmes that promoted men’s health and sustained the overall well-being of the communities.

His Majesty's leadership was not confined to the boundaries of the AmaNdebele people. He understood that South Africa, in all its diverse ethnicities, is one nation.

His voice did not echo only in the valleys of his people; it reverberated across the broader landscape of Traditional Leadership in our country.

He embodied wisdom and a vision of unity, emphasising that the strength of democracy is rooted in the harmony of diversity.

His legacy illustrated that Traditional Leadership transcends inheritance, serving as a bridge between ancestral memory and contemporary democracy.

Compatriots,

Throughout his lifelong service, the late King served as Chairperson of the Enkangala District House of Traditional Leaders, rose to Deputy Chairperson of the Mpumalanga Provincial House of Traditional Leaders, and was entrusted as a Member of the inaugural National House of Traditional Leaders, where he presided as Chairperson of the Traditions, Customs and Culture Committee.

His Majesty was also serving as Chairperson of the Majesties Forum, a sacred council of the recognised Kings and Queens of South Africa where he laboured tirelessly to uphold unity, strengthen cooperation, and preserve the dignity and sanctity of Traditional Leadership.

He played a significant role in strengthening the relationship between the Majesties and Traditional Leaders with Government at all levels. He passionately, together with his fellow Majesties, coordinated development programmes and projects for the benefit of the traditional communities.

One of his notable contributions in this regard was the preservation of the AmaNdebele Royal lineage, which kept the Kingship connected to its historical, customary, and ancestral roots. His Majesty asserted the importance of culture as a vibrant inheritance, rather than a remnant of history, emphasising its continuous relevance to his people and society at large.

King Makhosoke II Mabhena was deeply committed to the restoration and recognition of amaNdebele heritage. He encouraged pride in language, customs, and royal institutions, reminding his people that identity is the soul of a nation.

He understood that a people who know their history stand taller in the present and walk more confidently into the future.

As present leaders, we must also draw inspiration from the fact that His Majesty ruled not through fear or distance, but through counsel, listening, and example. He knew that kingship is not about personal elevation but about service to the ancestors, to the living, and to those yet to be born.

Indeed, King Makhosoke II Mabhena exemplifies a rare leadership quality, contrasting with many contemporary leaders who prioritise personal gain over the welfare of vulnerable citizens.

Now, as we bid him farewell, we mourn a leader whose spirit will remain woven into the fabric of his people and the whole nation. The grave might have claimed his immortal body but could never steal his legacy that stands as a reminder that dignity, culture, and unity are the pillars upon which nations stand.

As we honour his memory, we must also honour his vision by continuing to build stronger communities, preserve our cultural heritage, expand opportunities for youth, and ensure future generations inherit a more prosperous and united society.

We should strengthen systems, uphold accountability, and resist the temptation to exploit power for personal advantage. We should embrace service as a sacred trust, ensuring that our authority is rooted in compassion and responsibility.

Ikosi ekulu, ikhotheme!

The Government is committed to honouring his legacy by enhancing its relationship with Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders. The Government emphasises that Traditional Leaders will remain relevant and play a crucial role in governance, especially in rural areas. This commitment is backed by the Constitution, which affirms the importance of Traditional Leadership within South Africa's democratic system.

To restore dignity and recognition, the Government has implemented steps, including the establishment of platforms such as the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, facilitating Traditional Leaders' involvement in policy-making on pressing issues such as land rights, socio-economic development, and infrastructure support.

In 2022, President Cyril Ramaphosa established the Inter-Ministerial Task Team to address these concerns, focusing on five key priorities: advancing land rights and socio-economic growth, enhancing traditional institutions, investing in infrastructure and skills, fostering nation-building, and finalising policy and legislative reforms. Government therefore remains committed to addressing the concerns of Traditional Leaders nationwide, as expressed during recent discussions with Limpopo Traditional Leaders.

A review of Traditional Leaders’ remuneration and benefits is underway at the national level, with the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers anticipated to submit its recommendations to the President shortly. This process aims to provide much-needed clarity and fairness in the support offered to Traditional Leaders.

The time for deliberation has passed; the time for delivery is upon us. Together, we must ensure that commitments translate swiftly into action so that dignity, recognition, and service are not delayed but become lived realities for our Traditional Leaders and their communities.

Compatriots,

Government and Traditional Leaders must collaborate and unite in purpose, as exemplified by King Enock Makhosoke II Mabhena. His emphasis on partnering in leadership highlights the importance of working together to strengthen communities, renew hope, and tackle social issues.

When Gender-Based Violence affects families and communities, it is important for Traditional Leaders to ensure that no woman or child lives in fear. They should also guide youth towards opportunities in the face of substance abuse and unemployment.

As guardians of heritage and moral authority, mobilising communal structures is essential for crime prevention, dispute mediation, and reinforcing accountability when formal policing is inadequate. In tackling social ills such as teenage pregnancy, Traditional Leaders must promote values of responsibility and collaborate with clinics and schools to provide cultural and modern education.

Additionally, we look to Traditional Leaders to assist Government in addressing unemployment and poverty by facilitating cooperatives and encouraging youth entrepreneurship while ensuring equitable distribution of social support.

Further to combat alcohol and drug abuse, Traditional Leaders can leverage cultural rituals and communal authority to discourage these harmful behaviours, reclaim spaces from illicit trade, and restore dignity to affected families.

Most importantly, as initiation season approaches, it is important that we remain vigilant to safeguard the lives and dignity of our young initiates. While this tradition carries profound cultural significance, the presence of illegal initiation schools and unqualified practitioners poses serious dangers.

It is for this reasons that when the Government introduced the Customary Initiation Act of 2021 to regulate customary initiation practices and enforce safety campaigns, King Makhosoke II Mabhena was among the first Kings who supported and aligned his kingdom's customary initiation practices with the Act in preventing fatalities and commercialisation.

Today, we have thousands of young men undergoing safe medical circumcision because he took action and said, “Let them go alive and return alive."

It is also important to note, ladies and gentlemen, that His Majesty King Makhosoke II Mabhena departed just months before the next Local Government Elections on the 4th of November.

King Makhosoke II Mabhena strongly believed in the democratic system, even as he carried the sacred mantle of traditional authority. He understood that democracy and traditional leadership are not opposites, but complementary pillars of governance.

For young people, his example is a call to action. King Mabhena believed that democracy is strengthened when citizens participate fully and that the ballot is not just a piece of paper but a voice of dignity, accountability, and renewal. That should teach us that heritage gives us identity, but democracy gives us the power to shape the future.

I thus want to urge Traditional Leaders to work with the Government in the implementation of the Comprehensive Approach to Migration Management.

This approach calls for strengthened border security, the fair enforcement of immigration laws, the rooting out of corruption, and the closing of policy loopholes all as part of a broader effort to address illegal immigration in South Africa.

Illegal immigration poses a grave risk to border security and community stability. It must be managed in a manner that is lawful, humane, and just, preventing instability and exploitation. This requires leaders to enforce laws with fairness and transparency, while communities unite against fear and prejudice.

Citizens, too, must demand accountability, ensuring that self-interest never undermines national integrity.

In this regard we must remember the example of His Majesty King Makhosonke II Mabhena. He taught us that leadership should not be about exclusion but about order and accountability. He would have tackled migration as he tackled all challenges, with wisdom, compassion and resolve. He would have demanded strict, but humane, enforcement of laws.

The Royal Household and family of His Majesty King Makhosonke II Mabhena, we acknowledge the immeasurable loss you carry today.

To his children and grandchildren, you have lost a father and grandfather whose name will forever be spoken with honour.

To the extended Mabhena Royal Family, you have lost an elder, a unifier, and a bearer of sacred responsibility. May you find strength in knowing that his life was meaningful, purposeful, and dignified.

We also acknowledge Her Majesty the Queen and Royal Family members who stood beside His Majesty throughout his reign, offering support, counsel, and stability. The strength of a king is often sustained by those who walk with him in private while he serves the people in public.

To the AmaNdebele people at large, this is a moment of reflection and renewal.

As we lay our King to rest, we are reminded that while individuals depart, the institution of Kingship endures. The seeds of unity, cultural pride, and resilience that King Enoch Makhosonke II Mabhena planted remain alive in us and should live forever.

May the ancestors receive him with honour befitting a king, and may his spirit guide the AmaNdebele people and all of South Africa to the future we strive towards.

Rest in eternal peace, Your Majesty. Your duty is complete. Your legacy remains.

Bayethe! Lala ngoxolo, Ngwenyama. Ukulwile ukulwa Okuhle!

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