Unrestrained Driver Killed in Single-Vehicle Vermilion Parish Crash
TROOP I NEWS RELEASE
June 19, 2026
Unrestrained Driver Killed in Single-Vehicle Vermilion Parish Crash
Kaplan – On June 18, 2026, shortly after 4:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a single vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 13 near Kristin Road. The crash claimed the life of 59-year-old David Abshire of Rayne.
The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2013 GMC Sierra, driven by Abshire, was traveling north on Louisiana Highway 13. For reasons still under investigation, the GMC failed to negotiate a left-hand curve, entered a ditch, and struck a culvert.
Abshire, who was unrestrained, was ejected from the vehicle and died on scene. Impairment is unknown at this time; however, a routine toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis.
Louisiana State Police reminds motorists that proper restraint use significantly reduces the risk of serious injury or death in a crash. Making responsible decisions behind the wheel, including wearing a seat belt and remaining attentive, can save lives. While not all crashes are preventable, simple precautions like these can save lives.
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