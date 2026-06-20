President Cyril Ramaphosa mourns passing of cultural activist and jazz icon Abdullah Ibrahim

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his profound sadness at the passing of cultural activist, global jazz icon and Esteemed Member of the Order of Ikhamanga.

Abdullah Ibrahim has passed away at the age of 91, at the end of a life in music that spanned jazz genres and geographies.

President Ramaphosa offers his deep condolences to Mr Ibrahim’s children, pianist Tsakwe and hip-hop artist Jean Grae. Their mother, Sathima Bea Benjamin, a performer and recording artist herself, passed away in 2013, nine years after she received the Order of Ikhamanga.

As a pianist, composer, arranger and mentor, Abdullah Ibrahim campaigned against apartheid and drew audiences to his highly curated performances that showcased his accomplishment as a soloist and his collaboration with established and emerging talent.

His music also projected his spirituality and contemplative practice of martial arts.

In 2009, he was awarded the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver, in recognition of his excellent contribution to the arts, his success in putting South African music on the international map, and his lifelong fight against racism and apartheid.

President Ramaphosa said: “Today our nation mourns the passing of an international icon and global citizen whose profound creations honoured the South Africa that shaped his political commitment and musical brilliance.

“As we commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Youth Uprising, the passing of Abdullah Ibrahim reminds us of the then illegal benefit concert he organised in support of the liberation movement following the Uprising, as a demonstration of his commitment to our struggle.

“We give thanks for the many decades of his life that he devoted to his personal passion which he shared with humanity through his recordings and his appearances in clubs and concert halls throughout the globe.

“He has enriched our lives with his musical gifts and his involvement in making the world a better place.

“May his soul rest in peace.”

Media enquiries: Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President – media@presidency.gov.za

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