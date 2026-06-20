MEC Ricardo Mackenzie announces public viewing sites across Western Cape

Western Cape Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Ricardo Mackenzie, is pleased to announce the establishment of public viewing sites across the province, ensuring that communities in every district can come together to support and celebrate our national team.

The Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS) has partnered with municipal structures and private stakeholders to create accessible viewing venues where residents can enjoy the match in a safe, family-friendly environment close to home.

Sport has a unique ability to unite people across communities, cultures and generations. Through these viewing sites, the Department aims to strengthen social cohesion, create opportunities for community engagement, and ensure that all residents can share in the excitement of this important sporting occasion.

"Sport remains one of the most powerful tools for bringing people together. By creating viewing opportunities in every district, we are ensuring that communities across the Western Cape can experience the excitement collectively, while fostering a sense of belonging and provincial pride," said Minister Mackenzie.

The public viewing sites are located at:

Garden Route District

Thembalethu Sports Grounds, Qhawa Street, Thembalethu, George, 6529

Central Karoo District

Beaufort West Thusong Centre, Corner of Bantom and De Vries Streets, Beaufort West, 6970

Cape Winelands District

Paarl East Thusong Centre, Van der Stel Street, Chicago, Paarl East, Paarl, 7646

Overberg District

Grabouw Thusong Centre, 290 Ou Kaapse Way, Pineview, Grabouw, 7160

West Coast District

White City Multipurpose Centre, 41 Trichardt Street, Saldanha, 7395

City of Cape Town

NY110 Sports Park, Gugulethu, 7750

Residents are encouraged to arrive early and join fellow supporters in celebrating the spirit of sport and community.

The Department extends its sincere appreciation to all partners who have assisted in making these viewing sites possible and wishes the team every success.

Good luck to our team. The entire Western Cape stands behind you. Make us proud!

Media Enquiries:

Eslynn Apollis

Acting Media Liaison Officer

Provincial Minister Ricardo Mackenzie

Department of Cultural Affairs & Sport

Cell: 072 615 3665

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