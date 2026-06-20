President Cyril Ramaphosa leads and delivers keynote address at 2026 National Youth Day, 16 Jun

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday, 16 June 2026 lead the National Youth Day Commemoration and deliver the keynote address at the national event taking place at the FNB Premium Parking precinct adjacent to the FNB Stadium in Nasrec, Johannesburg.

This year's National Youth Day marks the 50th Anniversary of the 1976 Youth Uprising, one of the defining moments in South Africa's liberation struggle and democratic journey. The commemoration honours the courage, resilience and sacrifices of the young people who stood up against injustice and helped shape the future of a free and democratic South Africa.

The 2026 National Youth Day Commemoration is held under the theme: “RESET @50 – Our National Commitment to the Future for Freedom Lives in Every Generation.”

The commemoration forms part of a year-long national programme launched by the Minister in The Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, in May 2026 to reflect on the legacy of the youth of 1976 and advance a national dialogue on the challenges and opportunities facing young people today.

As South Africa reflects on the significance of the events of 16 June 1976, the 50th anniversary provides an opportunity not only to honour the sacrifices of the youth who confronted an unjust system, but also to reaffirm the country's commitment to building a future in which young people are empowered to realise their full potential.

The event will bring together youth formations, students, veterans of the liberation struggle, government leaders, civil society organisations, business representatives, development partners and communities from across the country.

President Ramaphosa's keynote address will reflect on the significance of the 1976 Youth Uprising, the progress made over the past five decades, and the collective responsibility of all sectors of society to create opportunities for young people and accelerate their meaningful participation in the social, economic and political life of the nation.

The commemoration will also serve as a platform to reaffirm Government's commitment to addressing the challenges confronting young people, including unemployment, poverty, inequality, access to education and skills development, mental health challenges, gender-based violence and social exclusion.

EVENT DETAILS

Part 1 - Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Hector Pieterson Memorial Site

Time: 08h00

Venue: The Hector Pieterson Memorial Site

Part 2 – Unveiling of the Commemorative Coin Project at the Hector Pieterson Memorial Site

Time: 10h00

Venue: The Hector Pieterson Memorial Site

Part 3 – National Youth Day Commemoration Main Event

Time: 10h30

Venue: FNB Premium Parking (Open Field Adjacent to FNB Stadium), Nasrec, Johannesburg

NB: Media accreditation applications closed on Monday, 08 June 2026.

For media logistics enquiries, contact Madimetja Moleba on madimetjam@dsac.gov.za OR Ishmael Selemale on ishmael@gcis.gov.za

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates