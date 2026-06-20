Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts leads commemoration of 2026 Desertification and Drought Day Ministerial Imbizo in Rietfontein, Northern Cape, 17 Jun

The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Ms Bernice Swarts, will on 17 June 2026 lead the commemoration of the 2026 Desertification and Drought Day Ministerial Imbizo in Rietfontein, Northern Cape Province.

The commemoration will be held under the theme: “Let’s Recognise, Respect and Restore Rangelands.”

The Ministerial Imbizo aims to raise awareness on land degradation, desertification, drought, climate change and rangeland restoration, while strengthening community participation in building climate resilient communities. The programme will also provide an opportunity for government, stakeholders and community members to engage on practical interventions that support sustainable land management and improved livelihoods. The event forms part of efforts to highlight the importance of protecting and restoring rangelands, which play a critical role in supporting biodiversity, food security, livelihoods and ecosystem resilience.

The Imbizo will also provide a platform for community engagement on environmental challenges affecting communities in drought-prone areas.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the event as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 17 June 2026

Time: 08:00 – 14:00

Venue: Rietfontein Community Hall, Northern Cape Province

To RSVP, please contact: Merle Van Diemel on 083 301 9400/ mvandiemel@dffe.gov.za and/or Kagiso Letsebe on 083 439 9755 / kletsebe@dffe.gov.za

For media enquiries, please contact: Zolile Nqayi on 082 898 6483 / znqayi@dffe.gov.za

#ServicedeliveryZA