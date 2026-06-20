Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi addresses 11th Annual Green Youth Indaba 2026, 18 to 19 Jun

Green Youth Indaba set to inspire youth innovation and green enterprise in North West – Premier Mokgosi to address the Indaba

Mahikeng: The Premier of the North West Province, Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi, will on Thursday, 18 June 2026, address South Africa's leading youth and green economy platform, the 11th Annual Green Youth Indaba 2026. The event will be hosted by Green Youth Network in partnership with the North West Provincial Government and sponsors, and will be held in the North West Province for the first time.

Held under the theme, "From Youth Innovation to Green Enterprise and Economic Impact," the two-day event will bring together young people from across the North West and neighbouring provinces, industry leaders, government departments, researchers, entrepreneurs and investors to explore opportunities within the rapidly growing green economy.

As a build-up to the main Indaba, a series of pre-event activities are hosted this week across the Bojanala Platinum District Municipality, and these include a clean-up campaign, a Green Youth Career Expo, an Agri-Innovation and Food Security Masterclass, as well as a Water and Energy Masterclass aimed at empowering young innovators from across the district.

The Indaba will culminate in the prestigious Green Youth Champion Awards on Friday night, 19 June, where young people who presented groundbreaking ideas, innovations and research aimed at addressing environmental and socio-economic challenges, will be recognised and rewarded.

Among those expected to address the gathering are invited Deputy Ministers, Members of Executive Council (MECs), Executive Mayors, representatives of various national government departments, as well as key stakeholders from the private sector.

The Green Youth Indaba is held during Youth Month, a significant period when the country is commemorating 50 years since the historic 1976 Soweto Uprising. This milestone serves as a reminder of the courage, resilience and sacrifice of the youth who stood up against injustice and shaped the course of the nation's history.

Members of the media wishing to attend the two-day Green Youth Indaba must contact Bonolo Mohlakoana on BMohlakoana@nwpg.gov.za or 082 901 2435 and Fanele Luthuli of Green Youth Network on fanele@tosaca.co.za or 060 343 4038 for accreditation.

The 11th Annual Green Youth Indaba will be held as follows:

Date: Thursday 18 – Friday 19 June 2026

Venue: Sun City, Superbowl, North West Province

Time: 08h00 – 16h30

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