Photographer Maria Marriott Partners with TAG Ranch to Support Youth Through Cowboys With Heart

Wind Dancer by Maria Marriott, photographer. Wild stallion in the wind and dust of the Wyoming desert. Puuku, by photographer Maria Marriott. A wild stallion from the Virginia Range of Nevada.

Award-winning equine photographer donates two large‑scale wild horse artworks: “Wind Dancer” and “Puuku”

Horses have an extraordinary ability to mirror our emotions, ground us, and remind us of our own strength. TAG Ranch is giving young people the chance to experience that connection.” — Maria Marriott

PARK CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Equine photographer Maria Marriott is proud to partner with TAG Ranch for its annual fundraising event Cowboys With Heart, donating two pieces of artwork to help advance the ranch’s mission of empowering youth through transformative, horse‑centered programs.The Cowboys With Heart event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 18. Cowboys with Heart is an immersive western evening celebrating the profound connection between horses and humans, featuring powerful storytelling, a curated culinary experience, rare whiskey tastings, live music, and a live auction benefiting TAG Ranch’s youth programming.TAG Ranch & Foundation is located in Park City, Utah and it’s mission is to provide for the youth of Utah and beyond a safe, educational, and life-enhancing environment to develop skills that make for more productive, confident, and compassionate adults.According to the program invitation, “Kids are our hope for a more caring and inclusive future. In their unbridled passion for life, with their creativity and imagination, they are the resource for making lives better. These fundamental beliefs underscore the dream to create a ranch for the next generation.”Two large-scale artworks from photographer Maria Marriott, will be available at the live auction. Known for her emotionally rich and meticulously crafted portrayals of horses, Marriott selected these two images - Wind Dancer and Puuku - for their deep connection to the spirit, resilience, and beauty of America’s wild herds. Marriott’s work reflects many of the same values at the heart of TAG Ranch’s mission.Wind Dancer, a high‑key photographic portrait of a gray wild stallion, captures a moment of striking stillness and power.Puuku, an intimate portrait of a pinto stallion with a striking multi‑colored mane, honors the profound and historic bond between horses and the Native American communities who relied on them.TAG Ranch provides hands‑on, nature‑based programs that pair children with horses to build confidence, resilience, and emotional connection. Through camps and youth development programs, kids learn horsemanship, teamwork, and leadership while experiencing the joy of caring for and working alongside horses. The ranch’s mission centers on giving young people a place to unplug, explore, and discover their authentic selves through meaningful relationships—with animals, mentors, and each other.“We’re honored to partner with Maria Marriott,” said Mary Lee Robinson, Founder of TAG Ranch. “Her work captures the spirit of the horse in a way that aligns beautifully with our mission. These artworks will make a tremendous impact on our ability to continue serving youth.”In speaking about the partnership, Marriott shared: “Horses have an extraordinary ability to mirror our emotions, ground us, and remind us of our own strength. TAG Ranch is giving young people the chance to experience that connection in a way that can truly shape a life. Donating this art is my way of honoring the horses who inspire me and supporting a mission that aligns so deeply with the healing and transformative power of the horse‑human bond.”To learn more about Cowboys with Heart, support Sponsor-a-Child, or contribute to TAG Ranch’s mission of empowering the next generation, visit tagranch.com.About Maria MarriottMaria Marriott is an equine photographer whose wild horse artwork has been featured in international publications and galleries. Known for her emotional depth and refined technique, she is celebrated for capturing the spirit and complexity of the horse. Marriott’s life story, photography, and charitable work are featured in the upcoming OS Films documentary Horses, Unbroken Wild, directed by filmmaker Amy Maki.Media inquiries, exhibition details, or print purchases:Maria Marriott PhotographyEmail: gallery@mariamarriott.comWebsite: www.mariamarriott.com

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