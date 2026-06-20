North Haven Man Charged in Fatality of Crew Member

VINALHAVEN, Maine – The Maine Marine Patrol is investigating a fatality that occurred yesterday when a crew member of the fishing vessel, Long Faces, fell overboard in Hurricane Sound near Vinalhaven. The deceased has been identified as Marshal Ames, 57 of North Haven.

According to Marine Patrol, a distress call was made over VHF radio at approximately 4:45 p.m. yesterday that a man had fallen overboard. Marine Patrol, along with members of US Coast Guard Station Rockland responded, however before they arrived a good Samaritan from Hurricane Island was able to recover Ames’ body and began CPR while transporting Ames to shore at Dyer Island where he was pronounced deceased by Vinalhaven emergency medical responders.

Marine Patrol Officers contacted the captain of the fishing vessel Long Faces, Geoffrey Barrett, 39, a commercial fisherman from North Haven, on Dyer Island.

An altercation with Marine Patrol Officers at the dock during the investigation resulted in assault charges for Barrett.

Barrett has also been charged with refusal to submit to a chemical test and felony Boating Under the Influence as a result of the investigation.

Another crew member, Theodore Lane, 27 of North Haven was also charged with assault and disorderly conduct.

Both men were transported to the Knox County Jail. Mr. Ames’ body has been transported by a local funeral home for examination by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Marine Patrol Officers are continuing their investigation with the assistance of the Knox County District Attorney’s Office and the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit.