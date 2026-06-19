Honolulu EMS celebrates new EMT Academy graduates

HONOLULU — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) celebrated the graduation of 10 Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) today during a ceremony at Mission Memorial Auditorium. The graduates were members of the department’s seventh EMT Academy since reestablishing the program and the first class to complete their training at the Waiʻanae Coast Comprehensive Health Center (WCCHC).

“Expanding training opportunities to the leeward coast strengthens our workforce and creates pathways for future first responders to serve our island’s sick and injured,” said Managing Director Designate Krishna Jayaram. “We congratulate these EMTs as they embark on their careers in public service and wish them continued success in the years ahead.”

During the academy, the EMTs learned essential life-saving skills, including wound care, patient assessment, vital sign monitoring, intravenous (IV) therapy, and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Recruits also received training in emergency vehicle operations, including responding to emergencies with lights and sirens. Their skills were evaluated through ride-alongs with Honolulu EMS crews and clinical rotations at local hospitals.

“This is our seventh EMT Academy since reestablishing the program within the Department, and we are proud of the caliber of these graduates,” said Honolulu EMS Assistant Chief of Quality Assurance Korey Chock. “Through rigorous training and hands-on experience, they have prepared themselves to meet the demands of this profession. We are confident they will uphold the highest standards of patient care as they serve our island’s sick and injured.”

The 10 graduates will begin working on city ambulances by the end of the summer after spending the next month undergoing evaluations under the supervision of Honolulu EMS.

“We are incredibly proud of this graduating cohort and the dedication they have shown throughout their training. Their graduation marks more than the completion of a program, it represents the beginning of a career devoted to serving others during some of life’s most critical moments,” said Leinaʻala Kanāna, Vice President of WCCHC and Interim Director of Ka Ike Ola.

WCCHC transformed portions of its hospital facilities into classrooms and training spaces where recruits practiced the skills necessary to provide emergency medical care in the field.

“Less than a year ago, we recognized our health center could serve as a campus for an EMT Academy in our community and we received amazing support from Mayor Rick Blangiardi and the entire City EMS leadership team, and today we celebrate a partnership which produced this extraordinary group of EMTs,” said Richard Bettini, President and Chief Executive Officer of WCCHC. “We look forward to the impact they will have on the lives of others and on the future of healthcare in our communities.”

With the addition of the 10 EMTs, Honolulu EMS now has one of its lowest vacancy rates in recent history.

EMT Graduates:

Ruby Gali

Kianie Kaaihue-Lincoln

Sunnylyn Landford (Top Recruit Award Recipient)

Kristy Maxwell

Asia-Zhane Outlaw

Xandyn-Blaiz Rabaino

Bristie Lynn Raspotnik (Leadership Award Recipient)

Joshua Regalario

Karissa Sharpnack

Sarina Simmons