Greenwich Polo Club Rides into Summer with Its 2026 Sunday Polo Season

Greenwich Polo Club 2026 Logo Team Celebrating Victory at the June 7th Greenwich Cup (Photo Credit: Greenwich Polo Club) Polo Action at the Greenwich Cup (Photo Credit: Greenwich Polo Club) Spectators watching the match (Photo Credit: Greenwich Polo Club) Sponsors Interactive Brokers and Audi displayed at grandstand (Photo Credit: Greenwich Polo Club)

The celebrated high-goal polo venue returns with world-class sport, signature hospitality and one of the East Coast’s stylish summer traditions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greenwich Polo Club, one of the world's premier high-goal polo venues, announces the return of its 2026 Sunday Polo season, inviting guests to experience an afternoon of world-class sport, summer style, and field-side hospitality in the heart of Connecticut's backcountry.Set within the exclusive Conyers Farm community, Greenwich Polo Club offers a distinctive Sunday escape just outside New York City, bringing together elite players, exceptional equine athletes, and spectators from across the tri-state area. Established in 1981, the club is recognized as one of the leading high-goal polo destinations in the world and serves as the home of the legendary White Birch polo team.The 2026 season opened with the American Cup on June 7th, followed by the East Coast Silver Cup on June 14th and June 21st, with the final taking place on June 28th.The East Coast Gold Cup, presented by Interactive Brokers, will be contested on July 5th and July 12th, culminating in the championship final on July 18th.The celebrated East Coast Open, presented by Audi, begins August 30, with additional Sunday match dates on September 6th and September 13th.The season concludes with CSI Greenwich on September 26th and 27th, bringing Olympic-level international CSI5* show jumping to Greenwich Polo Club and adding another major equestrian event to the club's calendar.Sunday match days are designed as a complete afternoon experience. Gates open at 1:00 p.m., the match begins at 3:00 p.m., and play concludes at approximately 5:00 p.m. General admission is available, with on-site parking available separately. Children under 12 receive complimentary admission.Guests may choose from a variety of viewing experiences, from relaxed lawn seating and reserved umbrellas to bistro tables, SkyBoxes, private cabanas, and elevated hospitality offerings. The CTC&G Players' Lounge provides a turnkey social experience featuring furnished lawn seating, shaded bistro tables, live music by MOJO, a premium cash bar by The Cup Bearer, and private restroom access.Food and beverage remain a signature part of the day. The Pony Bar by The Cup Bearer returns with polo-inspired cocktails, while Marcia Selden Catering offers pre-ordered hospitality packages and a rotating selection of gourmet food trucks adds to the festive atmosphere. Guests are also invited to participate in the tradition of stomping the divots at halftime, one of the sport's most iconic spectator experiences.Over the years, Greenwich Polo Club has hosted many of the sport's most celebrated players, including Mariano Aguerre, Facundo Pieres, Hilario Ulloa, and Nacho Figueras. Its fields have become synonymous with top-level competition, champion horses, and an atmosphere that welcomes both longtime polo enthusiasts and first-time visitors.Greenwich Polo Club's 2026 sponsors include Interactive Brokers, presenting sponsor of the East Coast Gold Cup and official online trading solution, Audi, presenting sponsor of the East Coast Open and official vehicle partner, Mohegan Sun Online Casino, Hospital for Special Surgery, U.S. Bank Private Wealth Management, Barbados Tourism Marketing, FlyHouse, UBS, COVQ, Morano Group Landscapes, U.S. Polo ASSN., La Suite Skincare, and Penmax Communications, Inc.About The Greenwich Polo Club:Established in 1981, the Greenwich Polo Club is one of the world's top high-goal polo venues. The club opens its gates to ticketed spectators on many Sundays from June through September, offering a unique guest experience at its famous Sunday Polo Matches. Just a short train ride and Uber trip away from Manhattan, you'll find a stunning venue that showcases the world of equestrian sports in a first-class manner.For tickets, schedule updates and additional information, visit www.greenwichpoloclub.com IG: @greenwichpoloclub

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