Old Highway 11 at Pearl River WMA Closed Due to Flooding

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has closed Old Highway 11 within Pearl River Wildlife Management Area (WMA) due to flooding. The closure also includes the Honey Island Shooting Range.

The closure was implemented after the Pearl River reached the benchmark closure stage of 16.5 feet.

Old Highway 11 will remain closed until the river falls below 16.5 feet and LDWF staff have inspected the roadway to ensure it is safe.

To see current Pearl River water level information visit the National Weather Service Water Prediction website.

Pearl River WMA encompasses 35,618 acres and is located approximately six miles east of Slidell and one mile east of the Town of Pearl River in St. Tammany Parish. The WMA includes bottomland hardwood forests, cypress-tupelo swamps and intermediate marsh habitats and provides a variety of outdoor recreational opportunities.

Visit the Pearl River WMA webpage for more information.