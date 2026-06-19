2026-34 ATTORNEY GENERAL LOPEZ PROVIDES BIWEEKLY UPDATE ON PUBLIC CORRUPTION INVESTIGATION

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL

KA ʻOIHANA O KA LOIO KUHINA

ANNE LOPEZ

ATTORNEY GENERAL

LOIO KUHINA

ATTORNEY GENERAL LOPEZ PROVIDES BIWEEKLY UPDATE ON PUBLIC CORRUPTION INVESTIGATION

News Release 2026-34

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 19, 2026

HONOLULU – The Department of the Attorney General today reaffirmed its commitment to conducting a thorough and independent public corruption investigation and ensuring that any conclusions reached are based on verified facts and evidence.

The Department’s Special Investigation and Prosecution Division (SIPD) continues to review evidence, analyze records, conduct interviews and evaluate information obtained through the course of the investigation.

Because the investigation remains active, the department cannot comment on specific evidence, investigative steps, witness interviews, subpoenas, notifications, or potential charging decisions.

Statement from Attorney General Anne Lopez:

“I think most people believed that when this investigation commenced, it would be a simple matter of reviewing the evidence received from the Department of Justice and coming to a conclusion based on the evidence received.

This is not the case. As more facts are discovered, witnesses interviewed, and documents examined, what seemed a simple matter is in fact complex. Following the facts as they are uncovered is crucial to ensuring that the results can withstand legal scrutiny. To that end, this Department will take the time necessary to thoroughly complete the investigation.”

The Department of the Attorney General remains committed to transparency and will provide additional information when it is appropriate to do so and when doing so will not compromise the integrity of the investigation or the rights of individuals involved.

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