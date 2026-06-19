2026-34 ATTORNEY GENERAL LOPEZ PROVIDES BIWEEKLY UPDATE ON PUBLIC CORRUPTION INVESTIGATION
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL
KA ʻOIHANA O KA LOIO KUHINA
ANNE LOPEZ
ATTORNEY GENERAL
LOIO KUHINA
ATTORNEY GENERAL LOPEZ PROVIDES BIWEEKLY UPDATE ON PUBLIC CORRUPTION INVESTIGATION
News Release 2026-34
June 19, 2026
HONOLULU – The Department of the Attorney General today reaffirmed its commitment to conducting a thorough and independent public corruption investigation and ensuring that any conclusions reached are based on verified facts and evidence.
The Department’s Special Investigation and Prosecution Division (SIPD) continues to review evidence, analyze records, conduct interviews and evaluate information obtained through the course of the investigation.
Because the investigation remains active, the department cannot comment on specific evidence, investigative steps, witness interviews, subpoenas, notifications, or potential charging decisions.
Statement from Attorney General Anne Lopez:
“I think most people believed that when this investigation commenced, it would be a simple matter of reviewing the evidence received from the Department of Justice and coming to a conclusion based on the evidence received.
This is not the case. As more facts are discovered, witnesses interviewed, and documents examined, what seemed a simple matter is in fact complex. Following the facts as they are uncovered is crucial to ensuring that the results can withstand legal scrutiny. To that end, this Department will take the time necessary to thoroughly complete the investigation.”
The Department of the Attorney General remains committed to transparency and will provide additional information when it is appropriate to do so and when doing so will not compromise the integrity of the investigation or the rights of individuals involved.
# # #
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.