ALE Concludes Long-Term Drug Trafficking Investigation in Vance County

HENDERSON, N.C.

The North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) division has concluded a long-term investigation into drug trafficking and sales at several ABC-permitted businesses in Henderson and Vance County.

ALE special agents initiated the investigation in January 2026 after receiving numerous community complaints regarding loitering and harassment by suspected drug dealers at these establishments.

Throughout the investigation, undercover agents purchased trafficking amounts of controlled substances from a range of suspects, including gang members, sex offenders, absconders and individuals with violent criminal histories. Agents identified that key participants in the trafficking operation collaborated with gangs to distribute drugs into the local community. Agents also discovered evidence of illicit drug manufacturing inside homes where children were present.

"The success of this investigation is a testament to the dedication of our ALE special agents and the strength of our partnerships with the Henderson Police Department, the Vance County Sheriff’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation," said ALE Director Bryan House. "By working together and acting on the concerns shared by the community, we have effectively disrupted significant criminal activity. We will continue to utilize these collaborative efforts to ensure that ABC-permitted businesses are safe environments and that those who engage in illegal activities are brought to justice."

During the investigation, agents seized more than a pound of cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine. They also recovered MDMA, opioids, heroin, $5,479 in cash and 10 firearms, majority of which were possessed by convicted felons. Additionally, agents arrested three individuals for armed robbery during the investigation, including a 15-year-old.

“This operation demonstrates the value of collaboration amongst law enforcement agencies,” said District Attorney Mike Waters. “We will continue to pursue accountability for individuals involved in criminal activity and support efforts that make our neighborhoods safer.”

ALE, with assistance from the Henderson Police Department, the Vance County Sheriff’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation, conducted an operation on June 17 and 18 where they executed seven search warrants and arrested or obtained warrants for more than 15 people on a combined total of more than 170 charges.

Additional photo of items seized.

Criminal charges are as follows:

Dermale Alphonso Durham, 38, of Henderson

Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Cocaine – 2 counts

Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Marijuana

Sell Cocaine – 2 counts

Deliver Cocaine – 2 counts

Sell Marijuana

Deliver Marijuana

Michael Joseph Gill, 46, of Oxford

Trafficking Cocaine – 2 counts

Manufacture, Sell, Deliver, Possess a Controlled Substance within 1000 ft of a School

Conspire to Traffick Cocaine

Zyquaveon Hargrove, 20, of Henderson

Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon

Conspire to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon

Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Counterfeit Controlled Substances

Reginald Tyrone Harris, 54, of Henderson

Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Cocaine

Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Marijuana

Misd. Possess Drug Paraphernalia

Tatianna Hinton, 24, of Oxford

Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon

Conspire to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon

Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Counterfeit Controlled Substances

Promote Drug Sales by a Minor

Misd. Carrying Concealed Gun

Misd. Assault by Pointing a Gun

Misd. Possess Marijuana up to ½ ounce

Maurice Gerod Kearney, 36, of Henderson

Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Ecstasy

Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Cocaine

Maintaining a Dwelling for a Controlled Substance

Misd. Possess/Sell Non-Tax Paid Liquor

Misd. Possess Marijuana up to ½ ounce

Misd. Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia

Misd. Possess Drug Paraphernalia

Richard Cliffton Newman, 46, of Norlina

Obtain Property by False Pretense

Barry Oneil Reavis, 46, of Henderson

Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Cocaine - 3 counts

Maintaining a Dwelling for a Controlled Substance – 3 counts

Trafficking Cocaine – 9 counts

Sell Cocaine – 3 counts

Deliver Cocaine – 3 counts

Conspire to Sell Cocaine – 4 counts

Conspire to Deliver Cocaine – 4 counts

Conspire to Traffick Cocaine – 3 counts

Misd. Possess Marijuana up to ½ ounce

Misd. Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia

Misd. Possess Drug Paraphernalia

Jonathan Allan Rhodes, 37, of Henderson

Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Heroin

Maintaining a Vehicle for a Controlled Substance

Misd. Simple Possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance

Misd. Possess Drug Paraphernalia

Mario Antwon Solomon, 50, of Henderson

Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Carrying a Concealed Gun

Trafficking Methamphetamine – 3 counts

Trafficking Fentanyl

Manufacturing a Schedule II Substance

Conspire to Sell Methamphetamine – 2 counts

Conspire to Deliver Methamphetamine

Sell Methamphetamine

Deliver Methamphetamine

Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance

Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Marijuana

Sell Schedule II Controlled Substance

Conspire to Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance

Misd. Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia

Misd. Possess Drug Paraphernalia

Andre Lamont Stevenson, 37, of Norlina

Misd. Allow Unlawful Conduct on Licensed Premises

Frederick Williams, 45, of Henderson

Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Cocaine – 5 counts

Trafficking Cocaine – 11 counts

Trafficking Methamphetamine – 2 counts

Sell Cocaine – 6 counts

Deliver Cocaine – 5 counts

Conspire to Sell Cocaine – 7 counts

Conspire to Deliver Cocaine – 6 counts

Conspire to Traffick Cocaine – 8 counts

Conspire to Sell Methamphetamine – 2 counts

Conspire to Deliver Methamphetamine

Conspire to Sell/Deliver Schedule II Substance

Sell Methamphetamine

Deliver Methamphetamine

Sell Schedule II Controlled Substance

Conspire to Sell Schedule II Substance

Shawn Andre Williams Jr., 18, of Henderson

Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Counterfeit Controlled Substances

Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Marijuana

Sell of Deliver Counterfeit Controlled Substance

The following individuals have active arrest warrants as of June 19:

Christopher Donnel Watkins, 52, of Townsville

Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Cocaine – 2 counts

Sell Cocaine – 2 counts

Deliver Cocaine – 2 counts

Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Marijuana

Sell Marijuana

Deliver Marijuana

Jimmy Lee Branch Jr., 51, of Henderson

Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Cocaine

Sell Cocaine

Deliver Cocaine

Malik Jones, 24, of Henderson

Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Marijuana

Sell Marijuana

Deliver Marijuana

Keith Jones, 49, of Henderson

Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Cocaine

Sell Cocaine

Antwain Nicholas Quazon Allen, 27, of Henderson

Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Cocaine

Sell Cocaine

Deliver Cocaine

Agents also discovered illegal gambling machines located at several businesses involved in the illicit drug transactions. ALE executed search warrants at four locations: 4U Country Store, 13674 N.C. 39; Park and Play, 13020 N.C. 39; New Hope Mini Mart, 47 Morgan Road; and Williamsboro Grocery, 7690 N.C. 39. Officers seized illegal gaming equipment as well as $35,677 in cash.

This investigation remains ongoing and more charges are pending.