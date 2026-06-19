ALE Concludes Long-Term Drug Trafficking Investigation in Vance County
HENDERSON, N.C.
The North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) division has concluded a long-term investigation into drug trafficking and sales at several ABC-permitted businesses in Henderson and Vance County.
ALE special agents initiated the investigation in January 2026 after receiving numerous community complaints regarding loitering and harassment by suspected drug dealers at these establishments.
Throughout the investigation, undercover agents purchased trafficking amounts of controlled substances from a range of suspects, including gang members, sex offenders, absconders and individuals with violent criminal histories. Agents identified that key participants in the trafficking operation collaborated with gangs to distribute drugs into the local community. Agents also discovered evidence of illicit drug manufacturing inside homes where children were present.
"The success of this investigation is a testament to the dedication of our ALE special agents and the strength of our partnerships with the Henderson Police Department, the Vance County Sheriff’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation," said ALE Director Bryan House. "By working together and acting on the concerns shared by the community, we have effectively disrupted significant criminal activity. We will continue to utilize these collaborative efforts to ensure that ABC-permitted businesses are safe environments and that those who engage in illegal activities are brought to justice."
During the investigation, agents seized more than a pound of cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine. They also recovered MDMA, opioids, heroin, $5,479 in cash and 10 firearms, majority of which were possessed by convicted felons. Additionally, agents arrested three individuals for armed robbery during the investigation, including a 15-year-old.
“This operation demonstrates the value of collaboration amongst law enforcement agencies,” said District Attorney Mike Waters. “We will continue to pursue accountability for individuals involved in criminal activity and support efforts that make our neighborhoods safer.”
ALE, with assistance from the Henderson Police Department, the Vance County Sheriff’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation, conducted an operation on June 17 and 18 where they executed seven search warrants and arrested or obtained warrants for more than 15 people on a combined total of more than 170 charges.
Criminal charges are as follows:
Dermale Alphonso Durham, 38, of Henderson
- Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Cocaine – 2 counts
- Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Marijuana
- Sell Cocaine – 2 counts
- Deliver Cocaine – 2 counts
- Sell Marijuana
- Deliver Marijuana
Michael Joseph Gill, 46, of Oxford
- Trafficking Cocaine – 2 counts
- Manufacture, Sell, Deliver, Possess a Controlled Substance within 1000 ft of a School
- Conspire to Traffick Cocaine
Zyquaveon Hargrove, 20, of Henderson
- Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon
- Conspire to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon
- Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Counterfeit Controlled Substances
Reginald Tyrone Harris, 54, of Henderson
- Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Cocaine
- Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Marijuana
- Misd. Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Tatianna Hinton, 24, of Oxford
- Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon
- Conspire to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon
- Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Counterfeit Controlled Substances
- Promote Drug Sales by a Minor
- Misd. Carrying Concealed Gun
- Misd. Assault by Pointing a Gun
- Misd. Possess Marijuana up to ½ ounce
Maurice Gerod Kearney, 36, of Henderson
- Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Ecstasy
- Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Cocaine
- Maintaining a Dwelling for a Controlled Substance
- Misd. Possess/Sell Non-Tax Paid Liquor
- Misd. Possess Marijuana up to ½ ounce
- Misd. Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia
- Misd. Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Richard Cliffton Newman, 46, of Norlina
- Obtain Property by False Pretense
Barry Oneil Reavis, 46, of Henderson
- Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Cocaine - 3 counts
- Maintaining a Dwelling for a Controlled Substance – 3 counts
- Trafficking Cocaine – 9 counts
- Sell Cocaine – 3 counts
- Deliver Cocaine – 3 counts
- Conspire to Sell Cocaine – 4 counts
- Conspire to Deliver Cocaine – 4 counts
- Conspire to Traffick Cocaine – 3 counts
- Misd. Possess Marijuana up to ½ ounce
- Misd. Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia
- Misd. Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Jonathan Allan Rhodes, 37, of Henderson
- Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Heroin
- Maintaining a Vehicle for a Controlled Substance
- Misd. Simple Possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance
- Misd. Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Mario Antwon Solomon, 50, of Henderson
- Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Carrying a Concealed Gun
- Trafficking Methamphetamine – 3 counts
- Trafficking Fentanyl
- Manufacturing a Schedule II Substance
- Conspire to Sell Methamphetamine – 2 counts
- Conspire to Deliver Methamphetamine
- Sell Methamphetamine
- Deliver Methamphetamine
- Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Marijuana
- Sell Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Conspire to Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Misd. Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia
- Misd. Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Andre Lamont Stevenson, 37, of Norlina
- Misd. Allow Unlawful Conduct on Licensed Premises
Frederick Williams, 45, of Henderson
- Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Cocaine – 5 counts
- Trafficking Cocaine – 11 counts
- Trafficking Methamphetamine – 2 counts
- Sell Cocaine – 6 counts
- Deliver Cocaine – 5 counts
- Conspire to Sell Cocaine – 7 counts
- Conspire to Deliver Cocaine – 6 counts
- Conspire to Traffick Cocaine – 8 counts
- Conspire to Sell Methamphetamine – 2 counts
- Conspire to Deliver Methamphetamine
- Conspire to Sell/Deliver Schedule II Substance
- Sell Methamphetamine
- Deliver Methamphetamine
- Sell Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Conspire to Sell Schedule II Substance
Shawn Andre Williams Jr., 18, of Henderson
- Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Counterfeit Controlled Substances
- Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Marijuana
- Sell of Deliver Counterfeit Controlled Substance
The following individuals have active arrest warrants as of June 19:
Christopher Donnel Watkins, 52, of Townsville
- Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Cocaine – 2 counts
- Sell Cocaine – 2 counts
- Deliver Cocaine – 2 counts
- Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Marijuana
- Sell Marijuana
- Deliver Marijuana
Jimmy Lee Branch Jr., 51, of Henderson
- Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Cocaine
- Sell Cocaine
- Deliver Cocaine
Malik Jones, 24, of Henderson
- Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Marijuana
- Sell Marijuana
- Deliver Marijuana
Keith Jones, 49, of Henderson
- Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Cocaine
- Sell Cocaine
Antwain Nicholas Quazon Allen, 27, of Henderson
- Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Cocaine
- Sell Cocaine
- Deliver Cocaine
Agents also discovered illegal gambling machines located at several businesses involved in the illicit drug transactions. ALE executed search warrants at four locations: 4U Country Store, 13674 N.C. 39; Park and Play, 13020 N.C. 39; New Hope Mini Mart, 47 Morgan Road; and Williamsboro Grocery, 7690 N.C. 39. Officers seized illegal gaming equipment as well as $35,677 in cash.
This investigation remains ongoing and more charges are pending.
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