LIKE85 Announces RISKY BLUE, a New Ambroxan-Driven Fragrance Inspired by Electric Skin

RISKY BLUE by LIKE85, a new NYC fragrance inspired by electric skin and modern marine notes. “Not gonna lie… this is different.” A real reaction captured during public testing of LIKE85’s upcoming fragrance RISKY BLUE.

The NYC fragrance brand expands its collection with a modern marine scent built around Ambroxan, Neroli, and skin-like warmth.

We weren’t trying to create another marine fragrance. We wanted something clean, magnetic, and impossible to ignore.” — Chris Rosasco

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LIKE85, the New York-born niche fragrance brand known for modern, gender-neutral scents, has announced the launch of RISKY BLUE , a new fragrance designed around the concept of “electric skin.”Unlike many marine fragrances that rely heavily on aquatic freshness, RISKY BLUE was developed to create a scent that feels close, personal, and memorable.“From the beginning, we weren’t trying to create another ocean fragrance,” said Chris Rosasco, co-founder of LIKE85. “The goal was something that felt clean but magnetic. Something people notice when they move closer.”The fragrance combines marine accords and bergamot with neroli, orange blossom, Ambroxan, ISO E Super, and modern woods to create a scent profile that balances freshness with warmth.The project has been documented through the brand’s new SCENTLOG series, which gives customers a behind-the-scenes look at fragrance development, ingredient exploration, and product launches.LIKE85 has steadily grown its audience through direct consumer engagement, social media fragrance reviews, and a growing collection of educational fragrance content focused on ingredients, scent families, and modern perfumery.RISKY BLUE joins the brand’s existing lineup, including POP LINE and BLIND GREEN, and continues the company’s focus on contemporary fragrances inspired by New York City.About LIKE85LIKE85 is a New York-based fragrance brand creating modern, gender-neutral scents inspired by city life, movement, and individuality. The company focuses on high-concentration fragrances, clean formulations, and contemporary scent design.Website: http://www.like-85.com/

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